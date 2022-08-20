UMS-Wright, Williamson and Saraland were among the winning teams Friday night in high school football games in the opening week of play. Here are the scores involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area on Friday, Aug. 19, as well as the Thursday, Aug. 18 game:
THURSDAY, AUG. 18
Gulf Shores 34, St. Michael 27
FRIDAY, AUG. 19
UMS-Wright 21, St. Paul’s 14
Theodore 32, Baker 3
Williamson 21, MGM 20 (2OT)
Saraland 43, Daphne 23
Vigor 7, Blount 0
Fairhope 34, Spanish Fort 28
Prattville 34, Foley 20
Bayside Acad. 14, Elberta 13
Mobile Chr. 35, Pike Liberal Arts 3
Chickasaw 8, LeFlore 0
Montgomery Catholic 42, McGill-Toolen 21
Excel 22, B.C. Rain 18
Escambia Co. 21, Cottage Hill Chr. 14
Flomaton 50, St. Luke’s 15
