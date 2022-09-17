By DARRON PATTERSON

Freshman Kingston Phan kicked a 32-yard field goal with just 4:29 left to play, lifting No. 1-ranked UMS-Wright to 10-7 win over No. 8 Vigor in a battle of Class 5A heavyweights at Ervin S. Cooper Stadium Friday night in a Region 1 matchup.

Defense was the name of the game all night long as Vigor’s vaunted front, led by UAB commit Michael Towner, kept the Bulldogs’ offense pretty much in check. Unbeaten UMS-Wright improved to 5-0 overall (3-0 in region play), while Vigor dipped to 3-2 overall and 2-2 in the region.

As expected, offensive production was hard to come by, with South Alabama commit Cole Blaylock was a one-man show, carrying the ball 26 times for 131 yards. His 9-yard touchdown catch on the first play of the fourth quarter answered a 13-yard scoring run by Vigor’s Jacori Barnes late in the third period. Phan’s game-winner was set up by a shanked punt from Vigor’s Reginald Powe that traveled only six yards to the Wolves’ 26 yard line. Three plays later Phan slammed home his kick that would’ve been good from even 42-yards out.

“That was a tough football game,” said UMS-Wright head coach Terry Curtis. “I didn’t really like our chances. Their front is as good as any we’ve played against.”

A scary moment came before the game started. As the coin toss prior to kickoff was taking place an unidentified man on the Vigor side of the stadium was injured after falling in the stands, delaying the start of the game for 29 minutes. Medical personnel treated the man, who was later placed on a stretcher, taken to a waiting ambulance emergency and transported to a nearby hospital.

Vigor officials confirmed after the game the man was conscious and in stable condition at the hospital.

Following an off week for both schools, they resume Region 1 play on Sept. 30, with Vigor taking on Faith Academy and UMS-Wright traveling to Elberta.