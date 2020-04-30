After two weeks of declines since hitting a peak the week ending April 4, the Alabama Department of Labor announced this morning that initial unemployment claims trended upward again for the week ending April 25, as another 74,966 people sought unemployment benefits.

Strikingly, this brings the total number of claims filed since mid-March to more than 400,000 statewide, or roughly 18.15 percent of the state’s total civilian labor force. But only 362,280 claims since the week ending March 28 have been determined to be “COVID-19 related,” which ADOL Communications Director Tara Hutchison explained is a self-reported feature of the application process.

The numbers, based on unverified claims, do not constitute an official unemployment rate, but are used by the department to identify trends and predict how much money will be paid out of the Alabama Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund.

According to the most recent data, Baldwin County added another 4,099 initial claims last week, bringing its six-week total to 21,952, which nearing 23 percent of its civilian labor force. In Mobile County, another 8,257 people filed for unemployment last week, bringing its six-week total to 39,247 or just over 21 percent of its civilian labor force.

Mobile and Baldwin counties have the second and fifth highest total numbers of unemployment filings in the state, respectively, over the past six weeks. Jefferson County leads the state with 64,011 claims filed since March 14, with Madison and Tuscaloosa counties ranking third and fourth, respectively.

For the week ending April 25, the majority of claims filed were from employees in the Industry Not Available (unclassified) section (37,616), followed by manufacturing (6,932), accommodation and food services (6,279), administrative and support and waste management and remediation services (5,067), retail trade (4,980), and health care and social assistance (4,349).