According to the latest weekly information from the Alabama Department of Labor, another 27,919 Alabamians filed initial unemployment claims the week ending May 23, pushing the total to 529,550 since the COVID-19 pandemic began in mid-March and 100,807 so far in the month of May.

While the peak of unemployment claims hit in early April and remained above 50,000 per week for the rest of the month, claims for the month of May have consistently hovered around 25,000 per week.

In Baldwin County, the fewest number of individuals since March 21 filed claims last week, but all told, 25,720 claims have been filed there since March 21. The number represents 26.8 percent of its civilian labor force.

Across the bay, Mobile County experienced a slight uptick in filings last week, and a total of 51,810 people have filed since March 21, or 27.8 percent of its civilian labor force.

Officially, the statewide unemployment rate remains at 12.7 percent for the month of April, based on surveys administered the week of April 12-18.