The University of Mobile is extending its scheduled Spring Break for an additional week until March 20 due to concerns over the spread of the novel Coronavirus and the COVID-19 disease it causes.

University officials announced the extension Thursday, as other colleges around the state and in other areas of the country continued to make changes to combat the spread of the pandemic virus. Auburn University also announced Thursday that all of its classes would be conducted online starting Monday, March 16 continuing through April 10.

“While there are no known cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on the University of Mobile campus, this action is being taken out of an abundance of caution with our primary concern being the health and safety of students, employees and the community,” a statement from the university read. “The university administration continues to monitor the evolving situation. All other university operations will continue and offices will remain open.”

The administration plans to announce potential “alternate modes of course delivery” on March 18 that would, if implemented, begin on Monday, March 23. At the current time, any shift in delivery mode is expected to be temporary, though UM officials did not elaborate on what those “alternate modes” are.

At the moment, students are encouraged to remain off-campus, however, UM said in a statement Thursday that it will continue to provide housing and food service for students who must remain residence.