The University of Mobile softball team lived up to its ranking and seeding this week by winning the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) regional tournament it hosted at the Gulf Shores Sportsplex and earning one of 10 spots in the NAIA World Series, which begins May 26 at the South Commons Softball Complex in Columbus. Ga.

The Rams, now 49-2 on the year, entered the tournament as the host and No. 1 seed for the regional and as the No. 1 overall seed for the national tournament which began Monday with 40 teams but will be trimmed to the 10 teams earning a World Series berth by the end of Wednesday.

Mobile was 3-0 in the regional, defeating No. 4 seed Valley State 11-3 on Monday, topping No. 2 seed Coastal Georgia 10-6 on Tuesday, then edging No. 3 seed Our Lady of the Lake 5-3 in eight innings on Wednesday in the championship final. Brackets and seedings for the World Series are expected to be announced this week.

The Rams, who opened the season with 34 consecutive wins, a school record, are currently on an 11-game win streak.

In the opening tournament win over Valley State, five Rams’ players had two hits each, with Jaden Morace, Madilyn Sheffield, Courtney Ezell and Ella Infante all providing a double, Kaylee Pullin offering a triple and Katie Head adding a home run. Emily Butts was the starting pitcher but Brinkley Goff picked up the win in relief.

In Game 2, Morace was 3 for 4, Infante had a pair of doubles, Ellzey was 2 for 3 with a double, Head, Pullin and McRee added doubles and Kristen Black had two doubles. Goff picked up the victory, going the distance and striking out five.

The title game found McRee back at it, going 3 for 5 with a double. Pullin had a double and two runs batted in, Black had a triple and one RBI and Head was 2 for 2 with one RBI. Butts pitched the first seven innings and picked up the win, with Goff pitching the eighth and getting the save.