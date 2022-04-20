The University of Mobile softball team, which was not nationally ranked in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) preseason national Top 25 poll this season, now finds itself atop the poll with the release Wednesday of the latest rankings.

The Rams, who started the season by setting a school record with 34 consecutive victories, received 11 of 19 first-place votes and 518 total points in the voting, jumping from No. 3 to No. 1 in the poll. Oklahoma City (31-4), which had been the top-ranked team, is No. 2 this week, receiving seven first-place votes and 511 points. Oregon Tech (38-7), ranked No. 3, received the remaining first-place vote and has 495 points.

Mobile received votes but did not appear in the preseason NAIA Top 25 national poll. The first poll during the regular season was released on March 9 and Mobile was ranked No. 8. The following poll was released on March 23 and Mobile had moved up to the No. 6 spot in the poll and received one first-place vote. In the next poll on April 6 the Rams had moved up three more spots to No. 3 and had received eight first-place votes, more than any other team. That led to this week’s poll and the move to No. 1.

Tuesday night, Mobile split a doubleheader at home against No. 6-ranked Williams Carey in a key Southern States Athletic Conference meeting. Mobile won the first game 4-3 in nine innings, but lost the second game 5-0. Mobile now has a 38-2 overall record and a 20-2 SSAC mark. William Carey, 38-7 on the year, is 18-4 in SSAC play and in second place in league standings behind the Rams.

Mobile is chasing the SAC regular-season championship and the top seeding in the upcoming SSAC tournament in Decatur, Ala., April 28-30. The Rams have just four conference games remaining, all on their home field. The will play a doubleheader against Blue Mountain Friday at 3 and 5 p.m., then follow with a Saturday doubleheader against Stillman College, with game times set for noon and 2 p.m.