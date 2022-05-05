With Mobile County pre-dating the State of Alabama, there is a lot of history to grasp, and finding access to sources is a challenge.

But thanks to efforts by University of Mobile history major Stephen Davis, the history of the Mobile County Commission body will be more complete and publicly accessible.

Davis spent 110 hours during this past spring semester in the county’s records room on Government Plaza combing through bound volumes of the commission’s historical meeting minutes and agendas. That project culminated in a webpage featuring a historical overview of the governing body and a list of every commissioner of which the county has hard records.

Davis was recognized during the Thursday meeting and presented with a certificate of commendation for his work.

“I can only imagine the interesting things you [Davis] encountered,” said Commission President Connie Hudson. “There have been a few colorful characters.”

District 3 Commissioner Randall Dueitt said looking through the list of commissioners he quickly recognizes last names and where their namesakes are used in county roads and historical buildings.

Dueitt requested that the county office curate the commission’s history last year. He said he wanted to learn more about past commissioners, but there were no quality resources readily available.

The preliminary draft of the webpage was presented to commissioners during the county’s work session on Thursday morning. After a final draft is approved, Mobile County Director of Public Affairs Sharee Broussard said the page should go live next week for the public to view at www.mobilecountyal.gov.

The list of verifiable commissioners ends in 1849 though Mobile County was incorporated in 1812. Broussard believes this was because 30 years’ worth of county records were lost in a fire. She said electronic records only dated back through 1907 and the rest had to be searched through hard copy.

Davis, 21, is currently in his third year at the University of Mobile and is on his way to graduating in May 2023. He is a graduate of Cottage Hill Christian Academy.

“There was a ton of books and the research consisted of going through each one and finding the names,” Davis said.

Davis said the bulk of records is printed with typewriters. However, he encountered hand script records when expanding his research.

“You had to start learning their handwriting,” Davis said.

Through the process, Davis said he was most interested in how the commission has changed over time, noting there was a period when as many as nine commissioners were serving and some of them only served for single-year terms. Today, the Mobile County Commission has three members and they serve four-year terms.

Broussard says the website gives a preview of where the commission is today and where it was originally. She said the governing body was originally a roads commission and eventually transitioned into roads and revenue commission. It became a county commission in 1960.