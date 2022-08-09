The University of South Alabama’s (USA) police chief has resigned in the middle of an internal review of a “personnel matter.”

Zeke Aull, 56, has served as USA’s police chief since December 2010 and was placed on paid administrative leave in June when the review was announced. Capt. Phil Fishel was named interim chief in his stead.

A message from Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students Dr. Mike Mitchell was emailed Aug. 8 notifying stakeholders that Aull had resigned and it was effective the same day. Mitchell said Fishel will continue to serve as interim until Aull’s replacement can be found. A search for a permanent replacement will begin “in the near future.”

“I’d like to thank Capt. Fishel and the other officers and staff for their continued service to the University community,” Mitchell said in the statement.

The USA Police Department consists of 18 certified officers and nine administrative positions. Aull was earning a $160,000 salary.

One Mobile broadcast station has reported that Aull’s personnel matter involved sexual harassment and possible hiring and management-related issues. South Alabama has declined to speak to the validity of that reporting.

Currently, three Alabama universities are dealing with questions regarding their police forces.

The University of Alabama Police Department Chief John L. Hooks had his pay docked for two weeks at the beginning of this year, with department sources saying it was disciplinary action for sexual harassment within the department. In May, the University of North Alabama’s student newspaper published a detailed report on the sexual harassment of one of its graduate students by a university police officer.