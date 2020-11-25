Dear Editor:

The license commissioner’s office currently has a policy requiring appointments. This is causing unnecessary delays.

I went this morning at 7:30 a.m. to register a boat. I was told I had to make an appointment, and that the first available appointment was 2 1/2 weeks from now. There was not a soul in the place, and all of the clerk stations were open.

I asked if I could be seen as a walk-in since no one was there, and after checking with a supervisor, the clerk told me that was not an option. There were also no options to be seen today in Citronelle, Theodore or Eight Mile. In one of those places, the first available appointment was approximately 8 weeks out. The office is already closed one day a week, and limiting people to appointments just makes it more difficult to get anything done.

While I understand and appreciate the general level of caution during this pandemic, to not accommodate the public in a reasonable manner is not acceptable. Also, I don’t think that the appointment policy has been publicized enough, as I had no idea that I needed an appointment until I showed up (on my only weekday off in over three weeks) to try to comply with the law.

Kit Lursen, M.D.

Mobile