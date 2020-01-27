Due to a utility conflict, the planned closure at North Broad and Congress streets on Tuesday, Jan. 28 has been delayed and will be rescheduled once the conflict is resolved.

All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to obey the 25-mph speed limit and to use caution when traveling through the work zone, especially at night. Motorists should watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

The latest Mobile TIGER Grant construction project information is available on the Internet at https://www.cityofmobile.org/reconnectingmobile/tiger-grant/. This page is the fastest and easiest way to stay informed about scheduled lane closures and other construction-related impacts.