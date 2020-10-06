In a supplemental state of emergency declared just hours after her first, Gov. Kay Ivey ordered visitor and tourists along Alabama’s gulf coast to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Delta, which is expected to make landfall in Louisiana Friday.

“Working with local leaders in Orange Beach, Gulf Shores, Dauphin Island and the unincorporated areas of Ono Island and Fort Morgan, it has been determined that all visitors and tourists should proceed with a mandatory evacuation of the Alabama Gulf Coast starting first thing tomorrow morning,” Ivey said this afternoon. “This is for their safety and wellbeing, as well as for the safety and wellbeing of locals who are working to prepare their communities in the event Hurricane Delta tracks more easterly.”

Ivey said visitors will be welcomed back when conditions are favorable, but the threat of flooding from Delta poses significant risks.

“While we are not currently in the projected direct path of Delta, this storm is already proving to be a much stronger storm than Sally,” she said. “Unfortunately, a large portion of Alabama remains in the ‘cone of uncertainty’ as described by our weather friends and regardless of where it makes landfall, the storm will likely bring strong winds and heavy rains to inland areas, as well as to low-lying areas along the coast. As residents along the Gulf Coast know all too well, these storms are unpredictable, and I strongly encourage everyone to take Hurricane Delta seriously. Please be sure to get your boats out of the water if at all possible and secure any vulnerable personal property. Also, it’s not too late to get your Hurricane preparedness kits in place should you lose power; it is always better to be over-prepared than sorry.”