Though few details were released, the University of South Alabama has offered some context about what led to the arrest of two students charged with “making a terrorist threat” this week.



As has been reported, two 21-year-old students, Jaleel Hughes, of Mobile, and Jack Christensen, of Birmingham, were arrested by campus police and charged with making a terrorist threat on Tuesday, Sept. 10, after a pair of unrelated incidents.



Jail records indicate neither suspect has previous arrests in Mobile County.



In addition to facing criminal charges, both young men have been barred from any USA property pending the outcome of its student conduct processes.

However, USA Director of Communications and Media Relations Bob Lowry had said the university is unable to comment about internal investigation due to The Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA).



Though the nature of the comments Hughes and Christensen are accused of making are still unknown to the public, Vice President of Student Affairs Michael Mitchell did shed some light on the situation in a mass email that was sent out to USA students and employees Friday morning.



“In these cases, the students were arrested in separate instances involving a written threat, one on social media and the other on poster paper in a public area,” Mitchell said. “USA Police acted quickly to locate a suspect in each case, determined there was not an ongoing threat to the campus, and concluded that the incidents were not related or connected.”



While Mitchell didn’t specify, Lowry has said incident that led to Christensen’s arrest was caught on a campus security camera so it’s likely that the alleged “written threat” on “poster paper in a public area” led to his arrest.



Mitchell also stressed the importance of students and faculty members reporting anything they believe could be a “credible threat to commit a crime of violence against a person or property.”

He said any “suspicious behavior” can be reported to the University of South Alabama Police Department at (251) 460-6312 or through an anonymous tip line at (251) 460-6667.



Concluding the email, Mitchell said USA isn’t immune from threats that impact other areas of the country.



“No matter the circumstances, our police must treat any possible threat with the utmost seriousness and act immediately to ensure the safety of our campus community,” he wrote. “We hold people accountable for their actions. We are committed to a safe campus and were able to take action in both of these cases because people reported the activity.”

