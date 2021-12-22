In an amended complaint filed last week, more University of South Alabama (USA) volleyball players are joining legal action against former volleyball head coach Alexis Meeks-Rydell, accusing her of abuse. They also now claim USA administrators knew about the abuse and failed to act.

Former USA volleyball players Rachel DeMarcus of Lexington, Kentucky, and Alexis Silver of Mequon, Wisconsin, sued Meeks-Rydell in September for a “pattern and practice of blatant sexual harassment and sexual and other physical and emotional assault” during her time as head coach from 2019-2020. The plaintiffs are seeking damages and court and attorney fees.

The suit claims these practices rise to the level of physical, verbal and psychological abuse and sexual harassment, and allegedly include swearing, intimidating players into playing while injured and intensive practices as well as pinching players butts, “floor hugging” and cuddling — all claims which Meeks-Rydell has denied in a November court filing.

The new allegations claim the university leadership was aware of the activity, add six other former USA volleyball players who participated on the team from 2018-2020, including Caitlin Tipping from Melbourne, Australia; Hannah Johnson of Ingles, Illinois; and Meaghan Jones, Hannah Kazee, and two other Jane Does, all of Mobile.

The claim also named USA Athletics Director Joel Erdmann, Senior Associate Athletics Director Jinni Frisbey, Associate Athletics Director Chris Moore and assistant volleyball coaches Rob Chilcoat and Patricia Gandolfo.

Meeks-Rydell was hired on Dec. 31, 2018, after a coaching stint at the University of West Alabama. She stepped in to fill the vacancy left by former head coach Amy Hendrichovsky.

Meeks-Rydell resigned from USA in February 2021 after being placed on administrative leave in January. She finished her tenure at South Alabama with a 28-25 record and was hired as an assistant volleyball coach with Purdue University Fort Wayne (Indiana) a few months later. When the lawsuit was filed in September, Purdue placed Meeks-Rydell on administrative leave. Her defense answer from last month stated she no longer holds the position.

Current Volleyball Head Coach Jesse Ortiz was hired in March 2021 to fill the vacant position. Ortiz led the Lady Jaguars to a 25-7 season record and was named the 2021 Sun Belt Conference (SBC) Volleyball Coach of the Year. USA Volleyball also secured their first-ever SBC regular-season championship title and swept Texas State to win the 2021 SBC volleyball playoffs and made the NCAA tournament. They fell in Round 1 of the tournament to the University of Miami.

The plaintiffs took aim at what Meeks-Rydell called breakfast clubs, “which consisted of forcing the team to arrive at the gym as early as 4 a.m., where Meeks-Rydell would force the players to run and do other physical drills until the players vomited, passed out, or cried due to the inability to continue.”

As for the alleged physical abuse, the plaintiffs claim Meeks-Rydell had a habit of pinching each players’ butt as they disembarked the team bus; “forced team members into ‘floor hugs’ where she would force the team members to lay on the ground while she laid on top of the individuals; forcing players to “hug her and tell her that they loved her,” and “forcing team members and plaintiffs to individually and constantly tell her that they love her in text messages and in person.”

The complaint, posted alongside this article on lagniappemobile.com, includes eight causes of action ranging from Title IX violations to breach of contract to civil conspiracy.

According to the allegations, when USA officials hired Meeks-Rydell they were aware of allegations of previous inappropriate conduct by Meeks-Rydell during her time as West Alabama’s coach. Frisbey reportedly “promised” volleyball players she would supervise Meeks-Rydell’s transition into the role to “ensure there would be no inappropriate conduct. Abusive practices allegedly began not even three months into Meeks-Rydell’s tenure.

In the claims brought forward by DeMarcus, she alleges Meeks-Rydell pressured her into withholding information about injuries from the team’s athletic trainer in order to avoid making her ineligible to play. She claims she developed Supra Ventricular Tachycardia (SVT) due to the abusive coaching tactics and was forced to practice through her symptoms.

She claims Meeks-Rydell would harass her via text message and shared a thread between the coach showing Meeks-Rydell asking “Why do you hate me?” and then 33 emojis in a row when DeMarcus did not respond. Other screenshots show texts asking “Do you still love me?”, “We going to be friends today?”, and Meeks-Rydell expressing her disappointment in DeMarcus for having a weak relationship with her and lacking effort to “make it better.”

Silver claims she lost 40 pounds in a semester and suffered panic attacks due to the extent of Meeks-Rydells conduct.

Tipping suffered a leg fracture and ligament damage and claims Meeks-Rydell forced her back into playing within a week. According to Tipping, she felt compelled to withdraw from the team and met with the coaching staff in January 2020. During this meeting, Tipping claims Meeks-Rydell attempted to intimidate her by saying she would face fines of $6,000 for leaving school.

The coaches reportedly convinced Tipping they would take care of the alleged fine in exchange for her to put the NCAA on notice that she was leaving the school “due to concerns about fires in Australia” rather than her actual complaints.

Jones suffered a back injury in Spring 2021 and claims she was routinely accused of faking her pain and faking asthma attacks.

Kazee says she suffered from a bulging spinal disk during her time on the team and was accused by Meeks-Rydell of faking her injuries. Meeks-Rydell reportedly learned Kazee was taking anti-depressant medication and shared her condition with her teammates and would refer to her as “crazy.” Kazee claims she was pressured to keep participating on the team and eventually was left unable to walk at one point, after which she was hospitalized and unable to move for two weeks.

Kazee and her parents claim these concerns were shared with athletic leadership but no corrective action was taken.

Johnson claims Meeks-Rydell and assistant coaches implemented a practice drill in spring 2021 where coaches would spike balls towards the faces of players. She said she suffered a concussion when an assistant coach spiked a ball and it hit her in the head. These concerns were made known to university administrators.

A plaintiff named “Jane Doe 1” claims she was forced to have physical contact with Meeks-Rydell and say “I love you.”

“Jane Doe 2,” who wished to join the lawsuit anonymously, claims on multiple occasions during travel games, Meeks-Rydell would summon her to her hotel room, forced her to lay in her bed under the blankets and “use Meeks-Rydell’s] boobs as a pillow, and would kiss her on the forehead and cheek. She reported referred to Doe 2 as “bitch” and “asshole.”

Meeks-Rydell allegedly would attempt to get Doe 1 and Doe 2 to purchase alcohol for the senior players and would face excessive physical activity as punishment if equipment wasn’t set up correctly. Doe 1 says she would be refused her inhaler to treat asthmatic symptoms during these training sessions.

Doe 1 claims she brought these concerns to Frisbey and Erdman and expressed she was fearful of retaliation if Meeks-Rydell learned of her complaints. She claims Frisbey’s response was “it wouldn’t be the worst thing if you got kicked off the team.”

The plaintiffs are represented by attorneys Kenneth P. Abbarno of Mentor, Ohio, and Diandra S. Debrosse Zimmermann and Eli Hare, both of Birmingham.

Meeks-Rydell is represented by Mobile attorneys Celia J. Collins and Elizabeth D. Rehm of Johnstone, Adams, Bailey, Gordon & Harris and Mary E. Pilcher of Fairhope.

Mobile attorneys Windy Cockrell Bitzer and Christine Elizabeth H. Hart of Hand Arendall Harrison Sale LLC are representing the University of South Alabama and Erdmann, Gandoflo and Chilcoat.