USA Health and the city of Mobile partnered Thursday to provide 420 second-dose COVID-19 vaccines to Plateau residents at Yorktown Missionary Baptist Church.

The event was part of a broader effort by the health system and the city to reach out to communities and make it easier for residents to receive the vaccine. The effort is happening in tandem with the USA Health vaccination clinic and testing site at the Civic Center.

“These events allow us to come out here where people live,” USA Physicians Group Chief Nursing Officer Natalie Fox said. “This was our first site … We’ve done a second one with more sites planned in the future.”

Kim Hale, USA Health’s manager of the COVID-19 vaccination site and testing site, said the system relied on local churches and word of mouth to advertise the event. USA Health did not want the news of the clinic to expand outside of the community.

“People who came here to get the vaccine would tell their neighbors how quick and easy it was,” she said.

Fox said Chris Williams, pastor of Yorktown Missionary Baptist Church, advertised it, as did other pastors at churches around Plateau.

Yorktown has a robocall machine that helped get the word out, Williams said.

“We used it to call people for the first dose,” he said. “We told each church we were doing it.”

It’s important to hold the vaccine event in various communities to improve access for folks who may not be able to make it out to the Civic Center, Williams said.

“Most of my members are seniors and don’t have good transportation,” he said. “This way, they can walk, or get someone from the community to pick them up and take them to the church. Most of the cars here have had three or four people in them.”

Increased access to the vaccine is one of the reasons USA Health has been involved in the community clinics, Dr. Benjamin Eisenman said. Another reason is to help ease anxiety some have of taking the vaccine.

“It’s very important to come out to the community because of access,” he said. “It also helps people feel more comfortable.”