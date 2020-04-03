The University of South Alabama is extending online learning through its summer terms and will lower tuition rates, according to a letter to students, faculty and staff from school President Tony Waldrop.

“In light of the projections for when the virus may peak in our area, we have decided to extend the use of online learning through the May and Summer terms,” Waldrop wrote. “Students will not return to campus for classes this May/Summer. Courses scheduled to be taught on campus for the May term and for all Summer terms will be delivered in an online format.”

For undergraduate students who are considered in-state, the lower in-state tuition rate, instead of the higher web-based rate,” Waldrop wrote.

“For out-of-state undergraduate students, charges for courses will be levied at the current applicable web-based rate rather than the higher out-of-state rate,” he wrote.

The university is also considering providing on-campus housing to a limited number of students, according to the letter. For more information on that contact the housing office at housing@southalabama.edu.