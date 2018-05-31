After years of discussion, the University of South Alabama Board of Trustees is set to approve the construction of a $72 million on-campus football stadium this week.

If approved during the meeting on Friday, construction on the long-awaited stadium could begin as early as July in order to have the facility available for the Jaguars 2020 season.

Details about the stadium are still limited, but the prepared agenda for Friday’s meeting says its projected to accommodate 25,000 people at cost $72 million to construct. The planned location is off John Counts Drive, where USA’s intramural fields sit currently.

The agenda also notes that USA will not be using funds generated by “student tuition or fees” to cover the construction cost. Instead, USA plans to pay for the endeavor through a bonding issue and fund the debt service from the athletic department, auxiliary enterprises and public/private sources.

The city of Mobile and Mobile County have been in discussions about contributing to the cost of building the stadium, though to what extent is unclear. A Mobile County spokesperson was unable to give specifics at this time.

Expectedly, the field will be made available to the Reese’s Senior Bowl and the Dollar General Bowl that are currently played at the publicly-owned Ladd-Peebles Stadium but could also be opened up for other events USA agrees to in the future.

More details should be available after the Board of Trustees meeting Friday morning.