The University of South Alabama football team has a new date and a new opponent for the opening two weeks of the 2020 season, according to an announcement Thursday.

The Jaguars will now kick off their 2020 campaign at Southern Mississippi on Thursday, Sept. 3 — with game time in Hattiesburg set for 7 p.m. The following week, Tulane University will visit Mobile for the first-ever game at the new Hancock Whitney Stadium at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12.

The new schedule comes only a few weeks after the Jaguars’ initial home opener against Grambling State was canceled by the Southwestern Athletic Conference’s decision to postpone its entire season due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19. If the current schedule holds, the Sept. 12 matchup against Tulane will mark the first time USA kicks off a football game on its own campus.

It will also be the first head-to-head matchup between the Jaguars and the Green Wave since USA picked up a 41-39 win in New Orleans on Sept. 7, 2013. The teams are also scheduled to meet three more times between now and 2026, split between Mobile and New Orleans.

The home opener will also be the first of three home games in a row for USA, which will host in-state rivals UAB and Troy at Hancock Whitney Stadium on Sept. 26 and Oct. 3, respectively.

Television information for both the USM and TU contests this fall are expected to be announced in the near future. No other games are expected to be added to the schedule at this time.

Though nearly everything about college football has been fluid this year, USA’s 2020 football schedule as it stands today can be viewed at usajaguars.com.