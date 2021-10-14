In 2016, a study conducted by a group of pediatric emergency physicians found that USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital and Mobile more broadly was not properly prepared to handle those types of medical situations involving children. However, that’s beginning to change.

On Thursday, officials from USA Health announced plans for a new, state-of-the-art expansion of its pediatric emergency department into a pediatric emergency center.

Dr. Edward Panacek, head of emergency medicine for the system, told guests at a groundbreaking that there were three areas USA was told to work on in 2016 in order to deliver proper emergency care to pediatric patients and the group has been actively committed to improving all three.

First, he said, was a dearth of board certified pediatric emergency medicine physicians, not only at USA, but in Mobile as a whole. In 2018, the system recruited Dr. Larry Mellick.

“He’s recognized as a national authority in pediatric emergency medicine,” Panacek said. “He’s considered a real leader in the specialty.”

Mellick was the first, but since then, the health system has brought on many others, Panacek said.

In addition to the lack of board-certified specialists, USA and other hospitals in the region were also found to be deficient in its overall preparedness to treat young emergency department patients, Panacek said. Since the report, he said, USA Health has put the proper equipment and supplies in place.

The final issue from that 2016 report concerned the hospital’s facilities. When USA Health acquired what would become its Children’s and Women’s Hospital in 1990, the building came without a proper emergency room or department. Staff made do by converting old ICU space into an emergency department, but it was never originally designed for pediatric use, Panacek said. That all changes with Thursday’s groundbreaking, he said.

“This will create the first true pediatric emergency center at the hospital,” Panacek said in a statement. “The center will combine state-of-the-art technology with the advanced practice associated with an academic health center to improve the care provided to everyone who comes through our doors.”

The expansion will more than double the current emergency department’s footprint, from 9,000 square feet to 19,000 square feet, hospital Administrator Chris Jett said.

“Our treatment spaces will increase from 14 to 30,” he said. “Those spaces will be built and dedicated to the patients we have.”

The center will be equipped with sensory rooms, meant to distract patients while they’re undergoing training. The center will also have consultation rooms and bereavement rooms, Jett said.

The center will help the hospital serve its 40,000 patients that walk through the door with capacity to handle more than that in the future, he said.

Several groups of benefactors and staff took turns ceremoniously moving dirt at the groundbreaking in front of the building. Construction is anticipated to be finished by summer of 2023.

“For many, our pediatric emergency center is the gateway to resolving their child’s medical issue,” USA Health CEO Owen Bailey said in a statement. “This project is another example of our recent efforts to increase access to the unmatched services we provide. We are excited about having the opportunity to continue meeting the healthcare needs of the children in the upper Gulf Coast region and hopefully provide some additional peace of mind to families in the area.”