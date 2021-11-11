USA Health, on Wednesday, celebrated administering more than 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses through all of its facilities.

One of the first facilities in the state to receive shipments of the Pfizer vaccine in December, USA Health passed the 100,000 dose threshold on Wednesday, according to officials.

Natalie Fox, chief nursing officer for USA Physicians Group, said the health system reached 50,000 doses administered in late spring, while performing 500 to 1,000 jabs per day, but then demand waned a bit in the summer.

“The Delta variant made demand increase again,” she said.

Despite the milestone, Fox told a gaggle of reporters at the vaccination site at the Mobile Civic Center expo hall that the need for vaccination still exists in the area, as only 43 percent of the population in the county is fully vaccinated.

USA Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Chang said the goal is to reach a vaccination rate of 100 percent.

“We can make it available to anyone who wants it,” he said. “We’ll continue to do that to fulfill our mission.”

Chang confirmed that USA Health does not have a vaccine mandate for employees, but the health system does require unvaccinated workers to wear N95 masks.

USA Health has received its first shipment of pediatric COVID-19 vaccine doses for ages 5 to 11 and has already administered some at the Civic Center facility. USA Health has 2,000 pediatric vaccines on hand.

Dr. Benjamin Estrada, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at USA Health said the vaccine is safe and effective for children of that age. It’s important to get children vaccinated for two reasons, Estrada said. For one, they can have a serious case of COVID that requires hospitalization, although it’s not as frequent as adults. Unlike adults with the disease, Estrada said, children diagnosed with COVID-19 can develop Multi-system Inflammatory Disorder, which can negatively impact organs.

Estrada said children with a mild case can still spread it to adults who might be compromised in some way. The unvaccinated are still more likely to spread disease than those who are vaccinated.