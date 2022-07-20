Dear Editor:

The triumph of Cultural Marxism is on full display at the University of South Alabama as reported in your “With Conditions” article in the July 13 edition of Lagniappe. Leftists have established a political base in our universities, purging conservative faculty, and demonizing diversity of opinion. The concept of an individual who exists apart from group identity has been removed from the discourse. Free speech and individual (rather than group) rights are considered mere masks for white male power and oppression.

At the center of campus intolerance is a worldview, taught through Critical Race Theory that Western Culture is racist and sexist. The overriding goal of the educational establishment is to teach young people to view themselves as oppressed.

Erwin W. Lutzer writes, “We live in an ‘offended generation.’ We are being told that everyone’s right to free speech should be curtailed so as not to offend anyone. Offensive speech, no matter how politely or reasonably spoken, is to be shut down … This statement should be written across the hallway of every college and university: You don’t believe in free speech unless you give others the right to offend you by what they say.”

Free speech extends to what a person may say through his manner of dress unless it meets one of the three exceptions: it substantially disrupts the educational process or setting, is plainly lewd or vulgar, or promotes illegal activity such as drug use. The professor’s wearing of a confederate soldier’s uniform to a costume party eight years ago met none of those exceptions.

The university has apparently gas-lighted the professor to the point where he now thinks he did something he needs to apologize for. Boldness comes easily when you are among those who agree with you but difficult when you are standing alone among people who seek your demise.

The censurers preach “diversity and inclusion” but practice inflexible exclusion of anyone who dares to represent any diversity of thought or speech. Being exposed to something that might be offensive to them activates their view of their imagined marginalization and victimhood. They long for an echo chamber where they hear only the sound of their own voices and grievances. Therefore they must retreat into “safe places” and could not possibly attend an in-person class with this professor for a year following his “conviction” of having exercised free speech and individual rights.

These are the young people whom we cannot imagine storming the beaches of Normandy to fight for the liberty that they have been indoctrinated in our state universities to despise.

Jeffrey Stein

Mobile