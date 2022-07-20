To the editor:

I am assuming accuracy of the details in the story with the headline USA professor accused of “racist” costumes reinstated. What I see in the critics and judges dealing with the purported sins of the faculty members is self-important and self-righteous busybodies with too much time on their hands. This is a university or a part of a university run amok in political correctness. There is a whiff of Stalinism in putting these teachers through the wringer. You know, a world wherein the watchers note who stops applauding first after a speech by Uncle Joe.

One of the hapless targets of the investigative committee is to participate in “restorative justice” measures, described in the story as “focused on repairing harm and restoring community.” Really? One is clueless what this means because this is the language of Orwell’s “1984.” And the imagined fragility which could characterize some students? The word from the keepers of the Gulag is that “for the next three years, USA will make alternative arrangements for any student who does not wish to take a class” taught by one of the faculty culprits. One of the other hapless purported wrongdoers, the story says, “will be required to participate in an education program addressing discriminatory and harassing conduct.” Someone like Chairman Mao would be a perfect choice to run this program.

I wish I could say I am writing in mock seriousness, but I am not. I was sympathetically aghast by the groveling the bad perps had to render. But not for me to fault such an abject response for I cannot say that in that situation I would have said, “Buzz off, apparatchiks!” The culprits were judged to have committed mortal sins and so in that darkness, they cannot be in a state of academic grace. Faculty job openings are as rare these days as bi-wing airplanes. I myself might have gurgled some “Brave New World” mea culpas.

This USA drama is too sordid for words. At a 2014 party, supposedly racist behavior took place. In a sensible institution, the matter would not have burned one candle of energy. There is no law against being a jerk yet the USA witch hunters seem to have discovered one. Assume for a minute that the persons in party costumes were jerks. At the worst, in a sensible world, a functionary would rap some knuckles and say “Don’t let yourselves be caught again acting like dopes.”

Dr. John Adam Moreau

Mobile