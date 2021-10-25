Like the University of Alabama and Auburn University, the University of South Alabama will require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by a Dec. 8 deadline, the school’s interim president announced Monday.

An email from USA Interim President John Smith detailing the new mandate amid fear of losing federal funds comes as Gov. Kay Ivey signed an executive order Monday preventing executive branch entities from mandating the COVID-19 vaccine. Despite Ivey’s order, USA spokesman Lance Crawford said the university plans to move forward with the mandate.

“USA, like other major public universities in Alabama and across the country, receives significant funding from the federal government through federal contracts, without which the university’s ability to fulfill its mission would be critically undermined,” Smith wrote in an email. “For the university to remain eligible for this funding, certain categories of USA employees, including certain student employees, will be required under the executive order to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, or receive a medical or religious exemption, by the federally mandated deadline of Dec. 8.”

Ivey’s executive order is modeled to prevent entities established under the state’s executive branch from participating in the federal mandate.

“The federal government’s outrageous overreach has simply given us no other option, but to begin taking action, which is why I am issuing this executive order to fight these egregious covid-19 vaccine mandates,” Ivey said in a statement. “Alabamians — and Americans alike — should and must have the choice to roll up their sleeves to get this shot and certainly not be forced by the government. While President Biden laughs at the idea of protecting your freedoms, I will continue fighting for Alabama businesses and their employees.”

While Ivey has repeatedly encouraged Alabamians to get the vaccine, she doesn’t believe a federal mandate will convince those who are skeptical to get jabbed. She called the federal mandate “illegal” and said she had no doubt it would be challenged in court.

“I am adamantly opposed to federal mandates related to the COVID-19 vaccine and adamantly opposed to state mandates related to the COVID-19 vaccine, plain and simple,” she said in a statement. “As long as I am your governor, the state of Alabama will not force anyone to take a COVID-19 vaccine. Through today’s order, the state of Alabama is making our position on this issue crystal clear. A state law in response to President Biden is not enough. The courts are where this will be resolved. Today is one step in this fight, but certainly not the last.”

Ivey’s order comes the same day that Tim James, a possible future gubernatorial hopeful, asked for a special session of the legislature to deal with protections against vaccine mandates.

“Over the last year, Washington’s progressive leaders have used the COVID crisis to expand federal power like never before,” James said in a statement. “The Biden Administration is now moving forward with a federal vaccine mandate on private citizens. This debate is no longer about vaccines, but about the liberty of the people of Alabama. Our state leaders must act now.”

It’s unclear the impact Ivey’s order will have on the colleges that have announced vaccine mandates. Most public colleges are chartered through the legislature and are considered part of the executive branch. However, Auburn University and the University of Alabama were chartered through the state constitution and therefore all management decisions go through a board of trustees for those institutions. It’s possible those universities could argue they are not subject to Ivey’s order.