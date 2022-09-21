Lagnia-POD S2, Ep36

Orange Beach’s new city school system is experiencing unique growing pains to the tune of roughly $7 million. Reporters Brady Petree and Kyle Hamrick take us on a dive into public school system funding on Alabama’s Gulf Coast and the unique challenge facing the state’s newest education district.

A heartbreaker at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, Saturday saw the South Alabama Jaguars fall 32-31 to UCLA after a last-minute failed fake field goal attempt. Sportswriter Tommy Hicks was there on the ground and gives us the details about what he saw and why the game is a net positive for USA.

Reporter Dale Liesch talks about a new plan which has emerged for the Mobile Civic Center, and writer Scott Johnson talks about the headway being made on Mobile’s battlefront with violent crime.

All this and more by smashing that play button…