The University of South Alabama has not finalized its reopening plans, a school spokeswoman confirmed Friday, refuting reports that students would be required to wear masks next fall in order to attend classes.

In an email message, Joy Crawford-Washington, USA’s director of Public Relations, confirmed the school is “currently reviewing reopening plans” but has made “no final decisions.”

“The reopening committee is still meeting,” she wrote. “Once the information is final, it will be released from the Marketing and Communications Office, but no decisions have been made at this time.”

Advertisements

Crawford-Washington’s statement comes the same day as local media outlets reported masks would be required for students.