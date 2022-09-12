The University of South Alabama is offering free football tickets to residents of the city and the county as the Jaguars’ “Celebrate Mobile” game approaches.

City and county residents are eligible for the tickets to the Jags Sept. 24 tilt against Louisiana Tech through special offer codes promoted by various elected officials. USA Athletics Director Joel Erdmann said the promotion is an annual way the university shows its appreciation to the folks of Mobile.

“The intent is to bring people here who maybe have not been here,” Erdmann said.

USA Executive Director of Government Relations Nick Lawkis put a finer point on the sentiment when he said the school does a lot for the community already through healthcare, employment and tourism.

“We take pride in what we do for our city,” Lawkis said. “We bring in about 9,000 hotel room nights with visiting football teams, we do about $100 million in uncompensated healthcare for the city and are the largest employer in the county. People kind of know we’re here, but this is just another way to show the people of the city we’re here.”

Roughly 2,400 residents have taken advantage of this year’s special offer and Erdmann said the school is prepared to give away a total of between 5,500 and 6,000 tickets. Those interested in the offer can order their tickets online and use a specially designed code indicating where they live. For instance, District 2 Mobile City Councilman William Carroll promoted the game on Facebook and told residents in his area to use the code: Dist2.

Other councilors, including District 6 Councilman Scott Jones have promoted the game through weekly newsletters.

Lawkis said the special game will honor local elected officials. He said city and county employees will also be offered free tickets. There is no taxpayer money involved in the offer.