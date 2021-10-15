Dr. Damon Andrew became the second of three presidential candidates to participate in a public forum at the University of South Alabama today, introducing himself to the university community and taking a few questions from the audience.

Andrew, who is currently dean and professor at Florida State University’s College of Education, is a native of Pensacola who earned his bachelor and his master degrees from USA. He went on to earn two additional master’s degrees from the University of Florida and received a doctorate in sport management from FSU. His wife, Tara, is also a graduate of USA’s occupational therapy program.

Andrew spoke of rising above his childhood in a low-income, single-parent household to find academic inspiration at USA, where he credits Dr. John E. Kovaleski for encouraging him to pursue a career in higher education. He went on to direct sport management programs at the University of Louisville and the University of Tennessee before accepting positions as dean at Troy University and Louisiana State University.

He touted his experience at Troy and LSU as particularly beneficial, noting he helped establish a doctoral program and expand online degree programs at Troy and overcame budget constraints at LSU during a period when state funding levels fell from 75 percent to 25 percent. At FSU, he said he has helped reverse a 10-year trend on declining enrollment and created programs to recruit, train and retain more educational professionals.

“Why am I interested in this opportunity at South?” Andrew asked. “To be honest with you, this is the only leadership opportunity at the only university that could potentially sway me to leave Tallahassee right now. USA has certainly had a transformational impact on my life, it’s the foundation for any career success that I’ve experienced so far, and I want to ensure that every single current and future student at South has at least as good — if not a better — experience than what I had here.”

Andrews went on to explain that his leadership experiences align with those sought by the Board of Trustees’ presidential search committee and noted USA has never had one of its own alumni serve as president.

“I actually think that’s a sign of every great university,” he said. “Consistently graduating students of the caliber that one day, they may want to come back and serve as the president of the university. I’ll be very honored to return as the first ever alumnus to serve as president.”

“All in all, I have 24 years of experience working in higher education, 18 of those have included an administrative appointment, and 14 of those have been spent as a dean,” he said. “I’ve been involved in developing 16 new academic programs, seven new online programs, 13 new certificate programs, three new minors, eight dual degree programs, we’ve had to grow by 56 new faculty lines, 12 new graduate assistantships and nearly $60 million in facilities that were financed. And at this point I’ve already raised over $100 million in public and private funds to support facilities scholarships and professorships alone.”

Andrew outlined a vision for USA which included capitalizing on its 400 miles of “unique space” between similar institutions in New Orleans and Tallahassee to draw in new students, and increasing its constituency base by working with industry partners and community organizations.

He said South needs to diversify its revenue streams to be less reliant upon tuition to balance the budget. Andrew also suggested benchmarking measures against peer institutions and aspirational institutions and finally, learning lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic to be more resilient to future market conditions and student needs.

Andrew concluded by noting at FSU, he helped create tailored programs that “completely eliminated disparities for racial ethnic groups or performance related metrics, such as graduation rates and retention,” using tailored assistance and data analytics.

Andrew then opened the floor to questions.

Lily Green, a junior political science major, asked about his support of campus safety initiatives, such as a “blue light system” that allows pedestrians to notify police of emergencies by picking up a phone receiver mounted to a lighted pole.

Andrew noted his mother was a victim of domestic violence and he advocates for all victims of crime on campus. But he said the blue light system would need to be evaluated to see if there are better alternatives available.

The president of the Black Student Union asked Andrew to elaborate on his initiatives for inclusivity and ensuring underrepresented students have equal access to resources. Andrew said universities typically embrace the idea of a safe and welcoming space for minority students, but could improve on a “sense of belonging.”

Tiffany Trotter, a continuing student studying biomedical sciences, noted the tough financial situation many students face and asked Andrew to describe the financial health of USA and explain what he has done to consider students and faculty in budgets.

Andrew said the primary considerations for most students are accessibility, affordability and quality, adding improved community and alumni engagement can offset costs by providing internships, job opportunities, endowed scholarships and more.

The university hosted another presidential candidate, former Congressman Jo Bonner, on Tuesday. A public forum for the third candidate, Dr. Michael Tidwell, is scheduled at 11 a.m. Oct. 26 at the Mitchell Center.