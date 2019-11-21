Police in Mobile have confirmed an economics professor at the University of South Alabama was found dead inside of his home from an apparent gunshot wound Wednesday afternoon.

The Mobile Police Department identified 39-year-old Matthew Joseph Wiser as the victim of what, so far, is being investigated as a homicide.



An assistant professor of economics and finance at USA, Wiser was found inside his home on Gaillard Road after a death was reported by campus police around 3:30 p.m.

According to MPD, campus officers were conducting a welfare check after Wiser’s absence was noticed.

An MPD spokesperson said Wiser appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound, which is believed to be the cause of his death.

No other information has been released, but the investigation is ongoing. The University has yet to release a statement about Wiser’s death. Additional details will be added to this story as they become available.