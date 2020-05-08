Due to what’s anticipated to be a multi-million dollar budgetary shortfall, the University of South Alabama is freezing new hires and reducing pay for several members of its faculty and staff.



Employees were informed of the coming cost-saving measures on Friday from USA President Tony Waldrop. In a letter to his staff, Waldrop wrote that “due to reduced revenues” during the COVID-19 pandemic, USA has experienced losses that will soon total nearly $8 million are expected to grow.



In addition to a moratorium on promotions and new hires, USA will be implementing a temporary 4.5 percent reduction in pay for certain administrative, staff and faculty employees whose salaries are $30,000 or more. The reduction is currently expected to continue over the next four months.



“These temporary measures were implemented after University leadership conducted a careful and thorough analysis of University personnel and operations,” a USA statement said. “The cost reductions are designed to address a portion of the expected budget shortfall while minimizing, to the extent possible, the impact on our employees. Employees who are subject to temporary pay reduction are eligible to receive four additional paid personal days.”



In his letter to employees, Waldrop said the dip in revenues is a “critical issue” for the university, noting that a recent financial analysis indicated USA could see a “total budget shortfall of between $15 million to $37 million” by the end of the 2021 fiscal year. He said those numbers were consistent with shortfalls experienced by other universities throughout the country as a result of COVID-19.



According to Waldrop, funding that has been appropriated to USA through the federal coronavirus relief packages will cover only a small portion of what it’s projected to lose at the moment.



“These are unprecedented times, and a review of the University’s financial status closer to the end of the four-month period will determine if additional measures, including, but not limited to, an extension of the salary reduction, will be necessary,” Waldrop wrote. “We will continue to communicate about these issues with the University community as more information becomes available.”



Though Waldrop didn’t go into details about the specifics of these losses, USA Health System has previously said it’s been seeing a significantly lower volume of patients amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The pay reduction announced Friday will not apply to employees and contracted physicians of USA Health, which has previously implemented its own cost reduction measures and staffing adjustments.



Hospitals around the state saw some reprieve last week when state officials rolled back a moratorium on elective and non-emergency procedures, but USA and other local systems have indicated that many patients still seem hesitant to seek treatment at hospitals due to fear of being exposed to COVID-19.



More information about the steps hospitals have taken to ensure patient safety can be found here.

Waldrop’s full letter to USA employees is available below:

“Dear USA Faculty, Staff and Administrators,

The COVID-19 pandemic has presented a number of significant challenges to the ongoing operations of the University. We all have done our part to respond to these challenges and continue to carry out our mission of education, research, service and healthcare.

At this time, we must confront one of the most critical issues we face. As a result of reduced revenues and necessary expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic, USA has experienced financial losses that will total nearly $8 million by the end of the summer term. University leadership has worked to contain costs, but an analysis of the ongoing issues we will confront in the near future shows that we will likely experience a total budget shortfall of between $15 million to $37 million through the remainder of the 2020 fiscal year and the 2021 fiscal year.



This shortfall is consistent with shortfalls experienced by other universities throughout the country. The funding provided to USA through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act will cover only a small portion of the total expected shortfall.

Therefore, the University at this time must implement a temporary 4.5% pay reduction for employees whose annual salary is $30,000 or greater. This reduction will be in effect for the period beginning May 1, 2020, through August 31, 2020, for monthly employees and the period beginning May 10, 2020 through September 12, 2020, for bi-weekly employees. This pay reduction, which will be processed electronically, applies to all permanent regular administrative and staff employees in the University General Division, as well as faculty paid under twelve month contracts (including the College of Medicine). These measures are in addition to the hiring and classification freeze implemented earlier this month.

Please note that this pay reduction does not apply to employees and contracted physicians of USA Health. The USA Health system has already implemented its own separate set of cost reduction measures.

Employees who are subject to the temporary pay reduction will be eligible to receive four paid personal days, based on FTE, to use before the last day of the last pay period in September. As with vacation, these personal days must be scheduled and approved in advance by your supervisor to ensure continuity of operations. Personal days will not roll into the next fiscal year if not taken.

During this period, overtime will be authorized only in the most critical situations and must be approved in advance by the appropriate divisional vice president.

These are unprecedented times, and a review of the University’s financial status closer to the end of the four-month period will determine if additional measures, including but not limited to extension of the salary reduction, will be necessary. We will continue to communicate about these issues with the University community as more information becomes available.

Your hard work and dedication to the University of South Alabama during these difficult circumstances is appreciated. Thank you for all that you are doing to help USA remain strong.”



