Responding to what it called a “serious public health threat,” the University of South Alabama will be moving nearly all in-person classes online through at least April 19 to combat the spread of COVID-19.

University officials say that on-campus classes will be canceled next week (March 16 through March 22) but will resume online beginning Monday, March 23. According to a statement released this morning, the only exception will be for courses offered by the USA College of Medicine.

In a letter on Friday, USA President Tony Waldrop encouraged students to remain home during this time.

Advertisements

“Beginning March 23, courses that previously were offered on-campus, in either a face-to-face, or hybrid method, will resume in a fully online format. These courses will continue to be delivered in an online format through at least April 19, 2020,” Waldrop wrote. “If conditions permit, these classes will resume on-campus on April 20. If conditions are not improved by that time, these classes will finish the semester in an online format. The decision to resume classes on campus, or continue online, will be made at a later time.”

USA is the latest college to amend its on-campus activities in response to COVID-19. Auburn, Alabama, Troy and other in-state institutions have already made similar shifts, as have others around the country. So far, the University of Mobile had only opted to extend its scheduled Spring Break an additional week.

With courses moving online by March 23, USA officials have asked students to do the following:

— Make sure that you have signed up for announcement notifications in Sakai or Canvas. Course updates will come from your instructor via announcements.

— Familiarize yourself with your course content in Sakai and Canvas. Your instructor will provide more details about assignment submission and exams beginning on March 23. Please consult Sakai or Canvas for navigational support.

— What about internships, labs or clinical rotations? For questions regarding department-specific requirements, please be on the lookout for an email from the department chair, program coordinator, or instructor of the course.

— Residence halls are closed until face-to-face classes resume. If you have extenuating circumstances and are not able to vacate or retrieve necessary belongings and you need to request an extension, please email housing@southalabama.edu as soon as possible. Housing will contact all residence hall students by email with additional and more detailed closure information.

— Signed up for a study abroad this summer or fall? Announcements about study abroad may be found at USA’s International Education website.

Students and faculty can also find additional information on the university’s designated coronavirus page, which can be found at www.southalabama.edu/coronavirus/