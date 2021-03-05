The University of S0uth Alabama Board of Trustees today appointed an 18-member search committee that will identify and recommend candidates for the position of president of the university.

“We are pleased to announce the appointment of the presidential search committee, which is composed of accomplished and respected individuals who represent and reflect the many diverse constituencies who need to have a voice in the selection of USA’s next president,” said Board of Trustees Chair pro tempore Jimmy Shumock. “I am confident that the work of this committee, as well as the University of South Alabama’s standing as a first-class institution of higher learning and health care, will allow us to attract an outstanding group of highly qualified candidates.”

The search committee will be charged with preparing a position description for the presidency, engaging a national search firm to assist with the search process, selecting and interviewing a slate of candidates, and recommending a group of finalists from which the Board will select the next president. The finalists will be invited to campus to meet with the University community.

“The search committee will develop a mechanism to provide feedback from the community on each of the finalist candidates, and the Board of Trustees will incorporate this feedback into its deliberations,” said Shumock. “We look forward to an open and inclusive process that will yield the best person to lead the University of South Alabama.”

There are no established time limitations on the process, Shumock added, but noted that the work of the committee will commence immediately and that the committee will be asked to move forward intentionally in completing the search process.

The members of the search committee, established in accordance with the Board of Trustees presidential search guidelines, are as follows:

Jimmy Shumock (ex officio), USA Board of Trustees Chair pro tempore; Alexis Atkins, USA Trustee and chair of the search committee; Lenus Perkins, USA Trustee and vice chair of the search committee; Chandra Brown Stewart; USA Trustee and secretary of the search committee; Jim Yance, USA Trustee; Dr. John Cleary, USA Faculty Senate President; Dr. Michael Chang, faculty in health sciences; Dr. Alvin Williams, faculty; Dr. Todd McDonald, faculty; Sam Dean, hospital administrator; Dr. Andrea Kent; academic administrator; Owen Bailey; administrator; Zeke Aull, administrator; Kim Lawkis, alumni; Tia Nickens, Student Government Association president; Cameron Grier-Shepperd, undergraduate student; Madeleine Boudreaux, graduate student; Robbie Baker, community member.