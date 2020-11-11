University of South Alabama’s Briana Morris, who became the school’s first Sun Belt Conference Female Student-Athlete of the Year winner. Photo courtesy of USA.

Many outstanding players have performed over the seasons for the University of South Alabama. However, few have received an honor such as the one recently bestowed upon Briana Morris.

The former soccer standout has been voted as the Sun Belt Conference (SBC) 2019-20 Female Student-Athlete of the Year. She joins male Jaguar stars Kevin Hill (2015-16) and David Kimani (1999-2000) for having claimed the league award.

“We are very proud of and happy for Briana Morris,” Director of Athletics Dr. Joel Erdmann told Lagniappe. “What she has achieved is a major accomplishment and it is something that we take pride in. She is one of the leaders in our department and we are happy that she was recognized in this way.”

As a senior in 2019, Morris was voted the Sun Belt Player and Offensive Player of the Year in soccer, was a first-team all-conference honoree, and was chosen the Most Outstanding Performer in addition to being named to the all-tournament team at the Sun Belt championship. Her efforts helped lead the Jaguars to a 16-4-2 record overall, an 8-1-1 mark to earn the Sun Belt regular-season title and the tournament championship. She was named first-team all-Southeast Region by the United Soccer Coaches as well.

“She was one of those players who continued to develop over the four years, and that is a true testament to the collegiate system,” said USA head coach Richard Moodie. “As a freshman, she was a good player. By her senior year, she was a great player. In the end, she became a leader, a captain, a goal scorer, a go-to player.”

In her final season as a striker at the collegiate level, the native of Hoover, Ala., led the league with 16 goals and 34 points to tie the third-highest season goal total in South’s record books while also finishing among the top 10 in total points.

Off the pitch, Morris was president of USA’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee her final three semesters in college. Morris was named to the SBC Commissioner’s List after her last year in school. She posted a 3.65 cumulative GPA in earning her bachelor’s degree in accounting from the university in May.

At the end of her collegiate career, Morris signed with the Aarhus Gymnastikforening Kvindefodbold team in Denmark. More commonly known as AGF or AGF Fodbold (AGF Kvindefodbold for the women’s team), Morris joined the club with the season in progress.

Attempts to contact Morris in Denmark about the Sun Belt honor were unsuccessful. However, she did discuss being nominated in a video released by USA, which is available to watch on YouTube.

“Just being considered for this, it would mean something big to me,” Morris said. “And by me saying that, I mean like having a legacy at the University of South Alabama.

“Just coming in as a freshman and not really having confidence in yourself, seeing all that I’ve accomplished means a lot to me, that I hope I can help influence the next player who comes in as a freshman.”

Even with all of her accolades, Morris is not satisfied.

“I’m not a complete person, meaning that I just want to better myself than I was yesterday,” she said. “I don’t feel like in this life that you have limits and you shouldn’t put a limit on yourself. And you shouldn’t allow people to put limits on you. You should continue to show greatness in who you are as a person.”

USA cross-country team shines

The University of South Alabama men’s cross-country teams placed five runners inside the top 11 spots to pick up the program’s ninth SBC title. The event took place at the Old Brookley Gulf Pines Golf Course, with the women competing in a 5K race and the men competing in an 8K.

Senior Carolien Millenaar became the fourth USA female to win individual honors as she crossed the line with a personal-best time of 17:12.6, five seconds faster than the runner-up.

“As a senior, this win means a lot to me,” said Millenaar, a three-time SBC Runner of the Week this season. “I do not think it could have been a better ending at South Alabama.”

The Jaguar men won the team title behind five all-conference performances. Kirami Yego (first-team) paced the men’s team finishing third overall (24:39.1) to earn his first Sun Belt all-conference honors.

Yego was joined by four other teammates who also earned all-conference honors: Onesmus Kemboi (second team), Thomas Sand (second team), Warno Potgieter (second team) and Nate Pudner (third team).

“In the 11 years of being the coach, that was the best-executed team race I have ever seen,” head coach Parker Cowles said. “I felt great when the men were at the 1K and 2K. Throughout the race, you could tell they wanted the win. They worked hard and executed beautifully as a team. I am proud of them.”

As a team, the Jaguar women finished third. Along with Millenaar, Silje Lindstad and Susanna Pudner also turned in third-team all-league performances, placing 13th and 15th respectively.

“I am pleased with the women because we have come a long way,” Cowles said. “Troy got us at our home meet early in the year, but we have continued to get better throughout the season. Carolien has been consistent and solid this season. She ran a well-executed race today and proved what she is about. She led from start to finish, and she nailed it.”

Campbell reaches milestone

University of Mobile (UM) head volleyball coach Jon Campbell recorded his 400th win as the Rams’ mentor on Oct. 27 in a victory over Dillard University. It was also the 527th overall victory in his collegiate career, as he and his wife, Amber, began the UM program in 2005.

Interim Athletic Director Mel Sansom presented Campbell with a game ball signed by his current team while the crowd in Pharr Gymnasium gave him a long, well-deserved ovation. Campbell later received a cookie cake from his players.

Campbell previously coached at Cumberland College and North Greenville College. He is a six-time conference Coach of the Year honoree and has guided the Lady Rams to six NAIA National Tournament appearances.