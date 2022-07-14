County school officials are now in crunch time to get plans together before the beginning of the 2022-23 football season, and five teams still do not have a designated location to play.

Many Alabama high schools will play their first football game Friday, Aug. 19 and new stadiums for Vigor, LeFlore, B.C. Rain, Davidson and Williamson high schools are still under construction, despite hopes over the last year to have the facilities done in time.

Those schools, in addition to Murphy High School, have all gone without football facilities and have shared the use of Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex near downtown Mobile, or city parks. MCPSS officials indefinitely ended their use of the Ladd-Peebles following a shooting incident during a Vigor-Williamson game last October that left five people injured.

Now with only about a month left before the first football games kick off, the system is revisiting its options.

Mobile County Board of Education member Reginald Crenshaw told reporters Thursday morning there were “some discussions being had” about where teams will play next month.

“It is a possibility, I’ll just go ahead and say it,” he said about returning to Ladd.

Crenshaw said MCPSS is communicating directly with Mobile city officials about the details of the stadium and not working through the Ladd board. If the county schools were to use the facility, he said, it would entail overhauled security measures.

At Ladd last October, the alleged assailant, Hezekiah Belfon, and two other accomplices were able to re-enter the stadium with a handgun after visiting a vehicle in the parking lot during the fourth quarter of the game. That firearm later was used in what the Mobile Police Department has described as a gang-related altercation.

The county schools’ agreement with the Ladd-Peebles board for the use of the facility was abandoned after the fallout of the incident, which featured both parties pointing fingers at each other.

Breathing room in schedules

Football scheduling will offer some breathing room for decisions, however, as all teams in question will be on the road the first week of play. Finding space to play will not be required until the following week, for the games scheduled for Friday, Aug. 26.

The Vigor Wolves open their season at Blount; the LeFlore Rattles play at Chickasaw; the B.C. Rain Red Raiders play at Excel; the Davidson Warriors play at Baldwin County High School; and the Williamson Lions play at Mary G. Montgomery High School. The Murphy Panthers’ first game isn’t until Aug. 26, which is also scheduled as an away game against Saraland High School.

MCPSS Athletic Director Brad Lowell and Mobile County Superintendent of Education Chresal Threadgill attribute delays in building the new stadiums to supply chain issues. LeFlore’s stadium is the closest to completion. However, it will not be finished by the beginning of the season. Lowell said Thursday LeFlore could be open by late August or September. He said how far behind the other stadiums are is still unclear.

Lowell said if an agreement cannot be reached for the use of Ladd-Peebles, the system will continue to share and rotate teams among MCPSS’ other facilities.

MCPSS officials approved stadium contracts for Vigor, LeFlore, B.C. Rain, Davidson and Williamson over the past eight months, each at a cost between $5 million and $5.5 million. Out of a total of 12 MCPSS high schools, these along with Murphy High School have never had an on-campus stadium. As Murphy campus does not have enough remaining room to build a stadium, plans are still being discussed on how to provide it with a facility.

All stadium projects will be paid for using the district’s Alabama Public School and College Authority (PSCA) allocation. It received $61.7 million in PSCA funds through the Alabama Department of Education’s 2020 bond issue for $1.2 billion in capital improvements. The cost of the construction is more expensive than anticipated, with previous bid sheets indicating the system was hoping to spend around $3.5 million for each of the new facilities.