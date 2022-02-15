Big things will be mooring in Mobile on Fat Tuesday.

The Alabama Shipyard is welcoming the Navy’s large, tanker-styled, red and white USNS Comfort hospital ship to its facilities for repairs on the Mobile River next month. The ship received significant attention in April 2020 when it was sent to New York City to assist in pandemic relief efforts.

The shipyard announced in January it was awarded the Navy Military Sealift Command’s $26-million contract for five months of regular overhaul and dry-docking of the USNS Comfort.

According to a press release by the Alabama Shipyard the Comfort will lay berth in Mobile by Fat Tuesday, March 1, and will be present through project completion, which is expected to be July 28. This is the Shipyard’s first maintenance project of its kind in the last 30 years and is a firm-fixed-price contract for $25,964,083.

The non-combat Navy vessel was commissioned in 1986 and is the second of two Mercy-class hospital ships. It was a former supertanker and converted to a 1,000-bed facility manned with a crew of eight officers, 53 enlisted personnel and 15 civilian personnel.

The Comfort provides fast, versatile and mobile, medical and surgical services to support Marines, Army and Air Force units deployed ashore as well as battle and task forces at sea. Second, she provides the same services for government agencies to assist in disaster and humanitarian relief.

The Comfort was sent to New York City two years ago by former President Donald Trump to help relieve overcrowded city hospitals during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was discharged from its mission caring for fewer than 200 patients. The ship has also been used to provide support during the Persian Gulf War, the Iraq War and Hurricane Katrina relief.