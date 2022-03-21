The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect who assaulted a U.S. Postal Service (USPS) letter carrier on Monday, March 14, 2022, at approximately 11:30 a.m. The incident occurred on Draper Street in Mobile, Alabama, 36617.
The suspect is described as a young black male wearing khaki pants, a hooded sweatshirt and a backpack.
The inspection service advised individuals not to attempt to apprehend the individual themselves.
Any information should be sent given by calling the inspection service at 1-877-876-2455, the Alabama Postal Inspectors at 251-405-8603 or the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.
This page is available to our subscribers. Join us right now to get the latest local news from local reporters for local readers.
The best deal is found by clicking here. Click here right now to find out more. Check it out.
Already a member of the Lagniappe family? Sign in by clicking here