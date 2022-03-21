The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect who assaulted a U.S. Postal Service (USPS) letter carrier on Monday, March 14, 2022, at approximately 11:30 a.m. The incident occurred on Draper Street in Mobile, Alabama, 36617.

The suspect is described as a young black male wearing khaki pants, a hooded sweatshirt and a backpack.

The inspection service advised individuals not to attempt to apprehend the individual themselves.

Any information should be sent given by calling the inspection service at 1-877-876-2455, the Alabama Postal Inspectors at 251-405-8603 or the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.