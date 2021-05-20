Sailors aboard the USS Mobile expressed excitement over the opportunity to participate in the festivities related to the commissioning of the ship in the birthplace of America’s Mardi Gras.

To mark the celebration of what will be the ship’s last formal event before it moves to its new home in San Diego, the city and the Navy League’s Commissioning Committee will host a Mardi Gras-style parade, colloquially referred to as Tardy Gras.

While giving remarks to the media on Thursday morning, the ship’s commanding officers displayed an interesting accent to their typically muted khaki uniforms. Commanding Officer Christopher Wolff and Command Senior Chief Raymond Cabral wore belt buckles displaying the official Mobile Mardi Gras flag.

“The crew is very excited about it,” Wolff said. “It’s not the normal Navy stuff.”

Stephen McNair, the designer of the Mardi Gras flag, said he’s excited the Navy and the crew are using the design to mark the special occasion.

“I think it’s a fantastic idea,” he said. “It promotes the importance of the name of the ship and it promotes Mobile’s greatest cultural achievement, which is Mardi Gras.”

McNair confirmed that the Mardi Gras flag will be the ship’s official flag when it’s in port and fly from its yardarm.

Some members of the crew will also get to ride on a float in the “Tardy Gras” parade, Wolff said. Others will sit in a specially designated area to watch the festivities, he said. Parading crew members were chosen on a first-come, first-served basis.

“The Crew of Many Faces is letting them ride on the USS Alabama battleship float,” Wolff said. “The spots filled up fast.”

The excitement over the festivities makes sense for the crew as many, who have been here off and on since September, have made Mobile home.

“A lot of the crew has embraced the culture and spirit of Mobile,” Cabral said. “It’s going to give them an opportunity to have a proper farewell.”

The crew members have enjoyed their time in the Port City and the commissioning and the related activities will be bittersweet, Wolff said.

“The crew is excited to be here, but they’re also excited to get home,” he said. “We’re excited to get out and operate (the ship). It’s kind of a big voyage.”

Chief Petty Officer Jordan England, a California native and firefighter on the ship, said he’ll miss Mobile’s “southern hospitality.”

“This is one of the most welcoming downtowns I’ve ever been to,” he said. “Southern hospitality is real.”

England said visiting the local golf courses has also been a highlight of his time here.

USS Mobile’s Hull Technician Mark Pilledera called Mobile a “really unique place.”

“I enjoy the fishing here,” he said.