The spirit of Hank Aaron, Jimmy Buffett and Mardi Gras will be serving around the globe, Littoral Combat Ship 26 sponsor Rebecca Byrne said at a press conference announcing its planned commissioning Thursday afternoon.

“I’ve had the opportunity to meet the ship’s officers and crew,” Byrne told reporters at GulfQuest National Maritime Museum of the Gulf of Mexico. “They match the ship’s greatness. I look forward to following the service of Mobile as she serves the country both here and abroad.”

The namesake ship of the city of Mobile should be ready for service by late spring or early summer. U.S. Navy Commander Chris Wolff and 67 of the 70 sailors, who will make up one rotation of the crew for the Austal-built vessel, have been in the Port City since September helping to prepare the ship to go into service.

“It has been an awesome experience for us,” Wolff said. “We’re very excited to get the opportunity to commission a ship in its namesake city. This is an awesome opportunity to build a relationship with the city.”

Wolff said crewmembers are currently working on a number of certifications to prepare the ship to leave for San Diego. Once the ship is prepared for boarding, the crew will work on certifying the engineering. While the crew works on various certifications, Wolff said, Austal employees are “doing the heavy lifting” in preparing the ship to operate.

Austal USA President Greg Perciavalle said the entire shipbuilding team was “proud” to work on the ship in Mobile.

“From a shipbuilding perspective … there is no doubt this the coolest ship we’ve ever built,” he said. “This is not something that happens every day.”

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson invited all of the city’s residents to make plans to attend the commissioning, before adding that it is something he’d have to discuss with the county’s COVID-19 unified command.

“I hope we all can come down on the dock and participate is what is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” he said.

Tickets for the commissioning are free and can be found here