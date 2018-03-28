Construction on Mobile’s new VA clinic is roughly 30 percent complete, according to Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System mMedical Center Director Bryan C. Matthews.

At a press briefing Wednesday morning, Matthews told reporters progress on the 65,000-square-foot proposed clinic has remained on schedule since its groundbreaking in August 2017.

“There is a lot of progress being made on the clinic,” he added. “Everything has been on time and we are anticipating the same moving forward.”

The clinic should see its first patients in the spring of 2019, according to Matthews, and should replace the local VA’s current 35,000-square-foot location at the intersection of Springhill Avenue and Catherine Street.

In choosing the Demetropolis Road site for the new clinic, the VA dismissed an option to repurpose an old Infirmary Health facility on Knollwood Drive. At the time the VA and the University of South Alabama discussed a possible increase in rent at the clinic’s current facility. However, local realtor John Toomey III proposed the abandoned hospital location.

The new clinic will help improve area veterans with better access to healthcare, Matthews said. However, despite previous issues with wait lists throughout the entire Department of Veterans Affairs chain of clinics, Matthews said Mobile currently doesn’t have a wait list of patients.

Once operational, it will offer services in primary care, audiology and speech pathology, education, eye clinics, mental health, patient advocacy, radiology, veterans’ service organizations and women’s health.