USA Health’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Mobile Civic Center was opened just weeks ago with an initial goal to vaccinate 150 people per day, according to a news conference with Mayor Sandy Stimpson this morning, but organizers are now setting their sights on increasing the goal to 1,000.

Stimpson reported that due to increased efficiencies and vaccination supply, the site achieved 500 vaccinations per day late last week and is on pace to process 800 people per day this week. The clinic is a partnership between USA Health and the city of Mobile.

“What’s happening is as the efficiency increases, the state of Alabama is sending more vaccines to USA Health in order to increase the total number of people in this geographical area to get the vaccines,” Stimpson said. “So we’re very fortunate the state recognizes because of the efficiency here, it is worthy of getting more vaccinations.”

USA Health Chief Nursing Officer Natalie Fox said efficiency has been bolstered by USA Health’s online registration form, which determines patients’ eligibility and assigns appointment times. Anyone may register for the vaccine, she said, and appointments will be prioritized according to whomever the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) considers most at-risk.

Currently, ADPH is in phase 1-B of its vaccination plan, prioritizing vaccines for frontline health care providers, first responders and anyone 75 years or older. Phase 1-C will extend the vaccines to people over the age of 65, persons with high-risk medical conditions and critical workers not otherwise covered in the previous phases.

However, Fox advised anyone interested to “go ahead and [register] for when ADPH increases eligibility categories.”

“If we have availability of appointments, we are moving down the eligibility queue already, to try to vaccinate as many people as possible and as fast as possible,” she said.

Fox noted the Civic Center typically hosts Mardi Gras balls this time of year, and the clinic is part of a larger effort to resume normalcy.

“We want to get back to — hopefully maybe next year — our Mardi Gras season,” she said. “The Civic Center means so much to so many people especially around Mardi Gras and Mardi Gras is definitely part of our culture here. And we are happy to be doing our part to get back to that.”

USA Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Chang called the clinic a “fantastic operation,” but warned “we have a long way to go in terms of getting the percentage of our population in our community, our region, and across the country to a point were it will be safe to really start to move toward some semblance of the life before COVID pandemic hit.”

Chang said new variants of the virus being reported in other countries is concerning, and some mutations have been about “50 percent more likely to give someone an infection” than the original variant.

“That means transmissibility is up, and that further accentuates the pressure around the world to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible,” he said, adding the vaccine “is safe and side effects very well tolerated. So come out and get your vaccine.”

Stimpson compared the efficiency of the clinic to a Chick-fil-A drive-thru. He also said the city is also considering holding a first-come, first-served event one Saturday to try to exceed 1,000 vaccinations in a single day, but the plan is just in the “talking stages.”