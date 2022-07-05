More than 50 former employees claim Austal’s vaccine mandate terminations last fall violated their civil rights.

Led by Fairhope attorney Brian Dasinger, 53 former employees ranging from skilled tradesmen to clerical staff have sued Austal USA, filing a 35-page complaint Monday afternoon in the Southern District of Alabama. This group of employees was among the 200 let go Oct. 27, 2021, when Austal’s hard deadline for vaccine compliance took effect.

The vast majority of the plaintiffs are claiming Austal discriminated against them when it did not approve any religious exemptions for the vaccine requirement. They claim that is a violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits employment discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex and national origin. Dasinger said two of his clients claim their medical exemptions were also not approved. Dasinger said the plaintiffs are seeking compensatory and punitive damages.

According to January 2022 administrative filings, Austal claims they did not honor any religious exemptions as it would have cost them $1,000 a year, per exemption, for COVID-19 testing.

With contracts to build various ships for the Navy, Austal was subject to a September 2021 executive order by President Joe Biden mandating COVID-19 vaccines for federal contractors. However, despite an original December deadline, enforcement of that order has been up in the air due to a series of court challenges seeking to block the mandate as unconstitutional. The latest development came Monday, June 27, when the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit said it would rehear a challenge to the order after issuing an earlier ruling upholding it.

While the federal contractors’ rule remains uncertain, Austal’s own vaccine and COVID-19 policies have experienced their own changes. An emailed memo dated March 30, 2022, shows Austal Senior Vice President Mike Bell announcing that the company has rolled back its previous requirements and has dropped all COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirements for all employees and new hires.

The email claims the decision was made due to the “changing conditions” of the pandemic combined with improved local infection rates. It also said, “there is a much lower risk to our employees operating with others that may not be vaccinated.”

Employees fired for vaccine noncompliance were released in good standing with the company. However, Dasinger said very few of his clients would like their jobs back due to how they feel they were treated and how their rights were violated.

“Most of my clients are the sole supporters of their families,” Dasinger said. “This has been a bad situation, and they’ve had trouble finding comparable work. Many of them have had to scrape to get by and feed their families. At least one of them lost their home. This could have been totally avoidable had Austal done the right thing.”

An audio recording of Austal President Rusty Murdaugh addressing vaccine mandates in October 2021 with employees shows him acknowledging that about 130 religious exemptions had been filed.

“Some of those were real and some of those were not,” Murdaugh said before explaining the burden of testing 130 employees regularly would be unsustainable.

Murdaugh said the vaccine requirements were made to get employees unmasked, and said the company was being hindered by those who were unvaccinated. Murdaugh is also heard telling one employee Austal would not be requiring COVID-19 booster shots unless instructed to do so by the federal government.

“It’s not Austal; we’re following the rules,” he said.

Dasinger told Lagniappe despite there being a timeline on the federal vaccine mandate, Austal pushed to have employees vaccinated ahead of schedule, noting Austal’s deadline was a month before the Biden administration’s deadline.

Dasinger said there have been claims Austal’s upper management was able to secure religious exemptions while they simultaneously hard-balled lower-level workers. Dasinger said those are the kind of claims his team hopes to uncover if they reach discovery.

The lawsuit was initiated through the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) as is required when someone claims wrongful termination, Dasinger explained. He said Austal was put on notice of the ligation through that process and the company filed responses arguing against the claims. Austal spokesperson Michelle Bowden told Lagniappe the company could not comment on the pending litigation.

Dasinger said the EEOC declined to make a ruling on the case or order mediation between the parties. However, the EEOC did grant all 53 former employees permission to sue Austal.

According to EEOC filings provided to Lagniappe, Austal is claiming it terminated unvaccinated employees “who did not provide proof of vaccination — regardless of their religion or whether they had/had not requested a religious exemption” and thus cannot be deemed as discriminatory. The company further claims accommodations for unvaccinated employees “posed an undue hardship on Austal.”

It said administering testing for employees and purchasing tests would have cost Austal $1,000 a year per unvaccinated employee.

“To be clear, because of the determination regarding undue hardship, Austal never made a determination as to the sincerity of any of the employees’ religious beliefs and hence, did not deny any religious exemption request on that basis,” Austal wrote.

A footnote in those filings reveals as of January, Austal was reportedly accommodating 15 “indefinite medical exemptions,” as well as approximately 24 temporary medical exemptions through a twice-a-week testing program.

Austal also stated in its EEOC response that it received a total of 160 religious exemptions and some employees who were denied later provided proof of vaccination and were able to keep their jobs.

Dasinger said he does not expect Austal to settle based on their responses during the administrative proceedings, but his clients would be open to negotiations.