On paper, Coastal Alabama Community College (CACC) Vice President for Human Resources Laura Burks was recommended for termination for employee misconduct, neglect of duty and insubordination, three of at least 13 charges alleged against her in a termination letter in May.

But in a hearing that began Monday, her attorney, Tom Loper, claimed Burks’ termination was retaliation for her role in a multi-campus investigation that found corruption and theft throughout the southern portion of Alabama’s two-year college system, and for Burks’ questioning of a former interim president’s academic credentials.

According to statements made during the hearing, criminal proceedings related to the corruption allegations are still underway or protected by attorney-client privilege. Thus, Keith Brown, the president of Jefferson State Community College and appointed hearing officer in the termination case, did not allow much more to be disclosed.

Instead, both Loper and attorneys for CACC presented evidence and testimony supporting the arguments at the core of Burks’ termination. Burks came under fire, along with a number of other executive staff members, after what was formerly Faulkner State Community College consolidated with Jefferson State Community College and Alabama Southern Community College to form CACC in January 2017. More than a year later, Jimmy Baker, chancellor of the Alabama Community College System, appointed peer-review committees to evaluate its executive staff and operations.

Burks, they found, who was the sole employee dedicated to human resources for a total of 16 campuses spread among four counties, “failed to supervise, monitor or document personnel actions, failed to take full managerial responsibility for all human resources for all campuses and committed fraud, forgery and dishonesty related to a college record,” among other things.

The latter of those findings centered upon a memo originally drafted in January 2017 which clarified supplemental pay after the consolidation and reorganization. On Sept. 30, 2018, Burks updated the memo to include a $1,000 monthly supplement for division chairs.

Although she and other executives were under an order to not make substantive policy or personnel decisions while the peer review was underway, both Burks and former CACC President Gary Branch testified she updated the memo at Branch’s request.

Complicating the matter was the fact Branch had signed a separation agreement with CACC five days earlier, and Jeff Rhodes had already assumed Branch’s duties via an appointment from Baker.

The hearing also underscored a large turnover within CACC’s administration last year, between the brief tenures of both Rhodes and, subsequently, interim President Patty Hughston.

In addition to Burks, Baker also recommended the termination of CACC’s police chief, its executive vice president of institutional advancement and student development, and its vice president of student services. Their own termination hearings are scheduled next month, but all testified in favor of Burks.

Aside from being understaffed and “overwhelmed” by the consolidation, Burks said any failure on her behalf to keep up with the demands of human resources were complicated not only by her role in the criminal investigation, but also by the November 2017 suicide of her 16-year-old daughter.

Burks and others testified that while they were aware of the grief Burks was suffering afterward, CACC made no “reasonable accommodations” to lighten her workload or allow time off to attend appointments with a psychiatrist.

“I was in bad shape … I was dying,” Burks testified. “I was grieving myself to death.”

Separately, after Hughston’s appointment, Burks claimed she raised questions about Hughston’s academic credentials, specifically a claim that Hughston had three master’s degrees.

Hughston was the first to testify at the hearing. She said that any information pertaining to more than one master’s degree was submitted into the college catalog by human resources. She explained any additional representations of her continuing education were essentially master’s degrees “hours-wise,” but they were certifications, not actual degrees.

Burks testified that she and Hughston were on good terms until Burks raised the issue, but “when I saw transcripts and saw she did not have three master’s degrees … it was cold. I was professional, but I know it had to be embarrassing to her to claim she had three and she only had one, so it was a tense relationship.”

Dr. Brenda Kennedy, CACC’s executive vice president of institutional advancement and student development, who is also on administrative leave pending a termination hearing, said she first sat down with Hughston late last November and Hughston’s first question was, “why didn’t you tell me you were working with Laura [Burks]?”

Afterward, Kennedy testified that Hughston said “if she got hired the first thing she would do is terminate Laura Burks.”

Burks’ termination letter was signed by Michelle Sylvester, a peer-review officer who is currently serving as interim human resources director.

Witnesses for CACC, including the members of the peer-review committee, maintained that aside from the allegedly fraudulent memo, Burks’ maintenance of human resources files was subpar. They testified that many files were incomplete, were stored in several different locations or were not up to date. Further, they claimed Burks “didn’t have a firm grasp of staffing needs” and could be “hard to get a hold of” when needed.

Meanwhile, the criminal investigation at Alabama Southern Community College and L.I.F.E. Tech, its transition center for inmate reentry programs, was spurned by a letter from the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles to Branch. Burks, Branch and others provided limited testimony on the investigation, but Brown cited ongoing investigations and attorney-client privilege from allowing the disclosure of much detail.

As Lagniappe reported in June, Baker later reassigned Hughston to a position on a gubernatorial committee at the community college system’s central office in Montgomery. Hughston testified Monday she remained in that position for two months before she resigned, and she is no longer an employee of the community college system.

Earlier this month, Baker announced Dr. Craig Pouncey would begin his tenure as CACC president effective Oct. 1.

Baker himself is scheduled to testify in Burks’ hearing Wednesday, and Brown will have the sole discretion over whether to uphold or overturn the termination. Since Burks was placed on administrative leave, CACC has advertised four separate open positions for human resources professionals on its website.

Lagniappe will update this story as it develops.