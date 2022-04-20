A court hearing has been set for Akil Figures for his alleged role in an April 2021 drive-by shooting.

Figures, the adult son of State Sen. Vivian Figures, was arrested and booked into Mobile Metro Jail on April 13, 2021, after the Mobile Police Department linked him to shooting the day before on Summerville Street near Toulminville. He was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and released the same day on a $7,500 bond.

The case was bound over to a Mobile grand jury in August 2021. The grand jury returned an indictment in December. Figures was set to have his first hearing yesterday before Mobile County Circuit Judge Ben Brooks, but the case was continued until May 26.

The victim, Jermayne Witherspoon, told Lagniappe his children and Figures’ children share a mother. He believes the 2021 shooting involved the woman in common.

According to Witherspoon, Figures was driving in an Escalade and began following him around 4 or 5 p.m. on April 12, 2021. The victim said he prevented Figures from pulling beside him several times, but Figures was finally able to. When he did, Witherspoon said Figures began shooting at his 2009 Honda Accord, striking his front door twice. Witherspoon said he shot back at Figures five to six times. No one was injured.

The drive-by shooting on Summerville occurred just months before his State Sen. Figures’ own residence was targeted and hit 23 times by bullets. Witherspoon said he doesn’t believe his case and the shooting at the Vivian Figures’ mother’s home are connected.

Akil Figures has an extensive rap sheet of drug-related crimes dating back to 2002. In June 2018, he was shot in the leg in Foley. He was arrested for domestic violence/menacing in September 2018.

In 2006, Figures pleaded guilty to a charge of “possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine” in federal court. He was sentenced to five years in federal custody and eight years of probation. He served time through October 2011 and his probation expired in 2019.