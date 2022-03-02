Like a conductor leading a marching band, former Prichard Water Board Chairman Nathaniel Inge was at the head of a convoy of Water Board vehicles in the 2019 Prichard Parade, according to a video of the event posted on social media. Records uncovered last month indicate the board spent at least $28,477 on Mardi Gras related expenses that year, purchases made by former manager Nia Bradley and others, and presumably approved by Inge.

The video, posted by a Facebook user named Lisa Sims, reveals the faces of just a few other participants, but also captures a glimpse of the $10,300 custom float ordered by employee Charice Mitchell. In a county full of float artists with plenty of trucks to pull them, for some reason the board approved a deal for a rented float package from Parade Float Rental Corp. of Copiague, New York.

Lagniappe contacted the company and was given an invoice reflecting that for two payments of $5,150, the company provided a 24-foot “professional parade float” with custom branding and design, as well as a truck to pull it with and a $850 “audio package.” For the single-day event, the company also provided two employees at a cost of $1,150, and charged the Water Board an $800 fee for delivering the entire package to Mobile from Atlanta.

Listed as an on-site contact was Randy Burden, the former contracts manager for the Water Board, who also has an unspecified financial relationship with Nia Bradley. Burden swiped his own company credit card that year to purchase at least $1,800 worth of Mardi Gras related goods from Walmart, according to a credit card review released publicly last month, while Bradley herself spent more than $10,000 at retailers including Toomey’s.

In the few moments the video captures of the float, it appears the riders wore matching shirts, and threw liberally. The float itself bears the Water Board logo prominently, while it also appears to be adorned with masks, fleur-de-lis, and tinsel. Aside from the small off-road vehicle driven by Inge, it appears a Prichard Water Board utility truck and trailer were also in the parade. The video cuts away from the parade just as the Prichard Water Board float passes by.

Separately, the credit card review also revealed another $10,198 was spent during the 2020 Mardi Gras season, although the board did not repeat the arrangement with Parade Float Rental Corp.

Bradley is currently being held without bond at Mobile Metro Jail, where she surrendered last week on charges of aggravated theft by deception and theft of property third degree. Her bond was denied after investigators, during the execution of a search warrant on her home last week, discovered recent passport documents in her name. Her husband Anthony was also arrested on a theft charge, although he was awarded a $200,000 bond and has since been released.