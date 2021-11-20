And then there was one.
The Vigor Wolves defeated American Christian Friday night 26-10 to advance to the Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 4A semifinals next week. Vigor was the only one of the four teams from the Lagniappe coverage area to pick up a win Friday night and remain in contention for a state championship. The Wolves remain the only local team with a chance to win a state crown.
Here are the scores involving the local team:
CLASS 4A
Vigor 26, American Christian 10
CLASS 5A
Pike Road 42, Faith Academy 0
Andalusia 20, UMS-Wright 14
CLASS 6A
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 24, Saraland 16
