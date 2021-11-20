And then there was one.

The Vigor Wolves defeated American Christian Friday night 26-10 to advance to the Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 4A semifinals next week. Vigor was the only one of the four teams from the Lagniappe coverage area to pick up a win Friday night and remain in contention for a state championship. The Wolves remain the only local team with a chance to win a state crown.

Here are the scores involving the local team:

CLASS 4A

Vigor 26, American Christian 10

CLASS 5A

Pike Road 42, Faith Academy 0

Andalusia 20, UMS-Wright 14

CLASS 6A

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 24, Saraland 16