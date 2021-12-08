Photo | Mark Almond

WOLVES ROLL PAST ONEONTA IN TITLE GAME

For the fourth time this season — and the third time in a row — the Vigor Wolves have earned the title of Lagniappe Team of the Week. Heck, one could make a strong argument for Vigor as the Team of the Year in this area.

With their dominating 52-14 victory over Oneonta in the Alabama High School Athletic Association Super 7 Class 4A state championship game Friday afternoon at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, the Wolves won a state championship for the first time since 2008. That not only makes them the best Class 4A team in the state but earned them another Team of the Week banner. No other team in the area won more than two Team of the Week awards this season — UMS-Wright and Faith Academy had two each.

Throughout the season, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has sponsored the Team of the Week award, with a representative of the MCSO often attending the banner presentation.

Vigor won the first Team of the Week award at the start of the season following its victory over arch-rival Blount, then didn’t win again until the playoffs. But once the Wolves got back on their winning ways with the award, they didn’t stop.

In winning the state championship, Vigor trailed 14-12 with just 2:35 left in the first half, but managed a touchdown with 55 seconds to play to take an 18-14 lead, then outscored Oneonta 34-0 in the second half to run away with the state championship and the Blue Map trophy.

Quarterback Anthony Mix was named the Most Valuable Player of the game. He threw three touchdown passes and was 14 of 21 passing with no interceptions. Abraham Daniels had three catches for 100 yards and two scores and Jacori Barnes carried the ball 19 times for 111 yards and two touchdowns.

On defense, Brandon Purifoy and Brandon Whitsett had eight tackles each to lead the Wolves’ defensive efforts. Michael Towner and Arenza Davis finished with seven stops each and Towner had an interception he returned 19 yards for a touchdown. Faron Brown and Daniels produced five tackles each. While the defense had no sacks as a unit it did have five tackles for a loss, one interception and four pass breakups.

Vigor’s dominance in the game could be found on the stat sheet as well. The Wolves collected 474 total yards while allowing the Redskins just 199 yards. That produced an 8.0 yards per play average for the Wolves while Oneonta averaged 4.4 yards a play, with Vigor collecting 20 first downs to 10 for Oneonta.

Another critical area in the game was third-down conversions, with Vigor converting on nine of 13 tries while Oneonta was successful just two times in 10 tries. Vigor was penalized six times for a loss of 42 yards while the Redskins were penalized only once for a 5-yard loss.

And that’s how Vigor won the Lagniappe Team of the Week award for the fourth time … and how the Wolves became Class 4A state champions.