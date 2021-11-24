The Vigor Wolves are a team on a mission. And so far, the mission is going well. Head coach John McKenzie has not been shy about speaking of the team’s ultimate goal — winning the Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 4A state championship — and noting he believes he has a team capable of making that happen.

The Wolves are just two wins away from proving their coach correct. After a 26-10 win last Friday night at Blount High School over No. 2-ranked American Christian in the third round, Vigor now advances to the state semifinals to face the Jackson Aggies. Vigor defeated Jackson 39-13 in the regular season.

The Wolves are the lone team remaining from the Lagniappe coverage area still alive in the state playoffs. Based on that fact and the convincing victory over a solid American Christian team, Vigor has been selected as the Lagniappe Team of the Week. The award is sponsored by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

The team was presented its Team of the Week banner prior to the start of practice Tuesday morning. Lt. “Rock” Bonner was on hand to assist with the presentation.

This is the second time this season the Wolves have earned Team of the Week honors. They were also named Lagniappe’s first-ever Team of the Week following their season-opening victory over Blount.

“I thought we played well,” McKenzie said of the victory over American Christian. “We knew we were going up against a good team and I thought our defense set the stage for us. They produced five turnovers. We made a lot of mistakes offensively but I think the defense carried us like they’ve been doing all year.

“We’ve got a good football team and we’ve still got our goals intact and we’re still playing. We’re glad that we’re still playing this time of year, but we planned on it. We worked toward this opportunity.”