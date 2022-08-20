By DARRON PATTERSON

It really doesn’t matter to Michael Towner what style of game he’s forced to play. Just give him the ball and get out of the way. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Vigor senior and UAB commit scored the only points of the game on a twisting, bulldozing 5-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter Friday night at Harris-Terry Stadium, giving the Wolves a 7-0 victory over Blount in the 51st “Battle of Prichard.”

Towner dragged at least three Blount defenders into the end zone with him as he would not be prevented from getting the football past the goal line.

“We had to have it,” he said of the score after accepting the game’s Most Valuable Player trophy from Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner at midfield in the aftermath. “It was a tough game. They played good defense, so any points we could put up were important.”

Not only was the touchdown important, but Towner and his teammates’ defense was equally necessary to keep Blount at bay. Three times the Lepoards traveled into the red zone threatening to score and three times they came away empty, including being turned away on fourth down-and-goal play from the Vigor 3 with just 2:43 to go in the first half.

New Vigor head coach Markus Cook, the only former player to ever come back as head coach of the Wolfpack, said Towner told him early in the week to rest easy.

“He said, ‘Coach we got this, don’t worry,”’ said Cook.

Blount’s last gasp effort to tie the game ended in an interception, a fitting end to a game that saw the Leopards turn the ball over four times, including Vigor defensive back Jermaine Holcomb Jr’s 52-yard fumble return that snuffed out a Blount drive, carrying him that deep into Vigor territory.

Vigor, ranked No. 2 in the Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 5A preseason poll, starts Class 5A, Region 1 play against B.C. Rain next Thursday at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, while Blount entertains Spanish Fort Friday in a Class 6A, Region 1 matchup.