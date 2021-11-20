By DARRON PATTERSON

Quarterback Anthony Mix Jr. fired a pair of touchdown passes and Michael Towner returned a fumble 89 yards for a touchdown as No. 3-ranked Class 4A Vigor advanced to the semifinal round of the state playoffs with a suffocating 26-10 win over No. 2-ranked American Christian at Blount Stadium Friday night

The win sets up the Wolfpack (12-1) with a date against Jackson (11-2), a 24-23 winner over Handley. The game will again be at Blount High School after all Mobile County Public School System members pulled out of Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment complex, Vigor’s adopted home field this season.

Mixed tossed TDs to Kris Agee of 51 yards and a 48-yarder to Jerrian Graham. Jermaine Coleman ran in from 12 yards out for Vigor’s other TD, while Benjamin Bennett tossed a two-point conversion to Caleb Coleman for the Wolfpack’s other scores.

Vigor’s defense intercepted Patriots quarterback Sawyer Deerman three times, one each by Faron Brown Jr., Jermaine Holcomb and Brennan May-Jordan.

The Patriots, who scored first on quarterback Sawyer Deerman’s 10-yard run and got a 31-yard field goal from Gabe Henson, ended their season at 11-2.

“Every team that scores on us we tend to come right back to score and kill that momentum right away,” said second-year Vigor head coach John McKenzie. “That (opening score) was no surprise to us and it was just like them receiving the kickoff, getting a good return and then score. So once we got the ball we just continued to do what we do.”

Vigor finished with 19 first downs and the Wolves’ defense held in check an American Christian offense that had averaged 46 points a game.