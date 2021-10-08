The Vigor Wolves kept a still-charging Faith Academy,y team at bay late ion the second half Thursday night at Ladd-Peebles Stadium to collect a 21-19 non-region victory. The web placed Vigor’s overall record at 7-0. The Wolves are 4-0 in Class 4A, Region 1 play. Faith Academy fell to 3-4 on the season and lost for the third straight time. The Rams are 2-2 in Class 5A, Region 1.

The biggest news to come out of the game was an injury to Faith Academy standout Shemar James, a Florida commit. He suffered an ankle injury on a 29-yard kickoff return in the second quarter and immediately went to the Rams’ bench. He did not return to the game and spent the rest of the time on the sidelines with ice on his left ankle and later the ankle was wrapped and he moved around on crutches.

Asked by Lagniappe after the game if he knew the extent of his injury, James said he didn’t and that he would be examined on Friday by orthopedic specialists in order to get a better understanding of the seriousness of the injury. He said he felt good about the things and even said he would be back for next week’s game. Faith head coach Jack French said he had not been told anything regarding the extent of James’ injury.

Advertisements

“You ain’t got enough time; you ain’t got enough newspaper,” French said when asked what James means to his team. “He means a lot, but it goes beyond football. We hope he’s going to be OK, but we’re going to do what we’ve got to do.”

Vigor built a 15-6 halftime lead, but Faith cut it to 15-12 early in the third quarter and missed a field goal attempt that would have tied the game later in the period. The Wolves responded with another touchdown that pushed them out to a 21-12 lead, but a blocked put opened the door for a quick Faith touchdown that put the score at 21-19. An onside kick attempt by the Rams bounced out of bounds and after a couple of first downs, the Wolves simply ran out the remaining time on the scoreboard clock.

“Normally we play better in the second half,” Vigor head coach John McKenzie said. “We’re not going to be disappointed with the win, but the things that we try to be good at, the things that we try to take part in — a team running the ball against us, that was a shocker. Not winning the third and fourth quarters, that was disappointing. But we definitely are going to celebrate the win. That’s a good football team (Faith); that’s a great 5A football team that’s going to be competitive in the playoffs. And it’s probably a down year for them, but you know they’ve got a good football team.

“I thought it was a strong test for us to prepare us for where we want to go. The type of teams that we’re getting ready to play now are playoff-ready teams. That was great preparation and that’s what we try to tell our kids every day.”

Vigor struck first with Benjamin Bennett scoring on a 15-yard run up the middle untouched. Michael Towner scored on a two-point conversion try for an 8-0 Wolves lead. Early in the second period, Faith Academy quarterback Colton Wood tossed a 14-yard strike to a diving Dorian Smith in the right corner of the end zone for a touchdown. The two-point conversion try failed, leaving Vigor in front by two.

With 4:22 left in the half, Vigor’s Jacori Barnes pushed his way into the end zone from six yards out for another score. The point-after kick was good. leaving the Wolves in front 15-6 at the half. The Rams stormed out of the gate in the second half, Wood directing a four-play, 67-yard drive in which he ran three times for 29 yards, including the final 16 for the touchdown, and connected with Tynean Goodwill on a 38-yard pass play.The point-after kick failed, leaving the Rams trailing 15-12.

A 38-yard field goal try by Faith’s Pierson Bouchard that would have tied the game came up short, and with 4:06 left to play Vigor’s Jermaine Coleman scored on an 11-yard run. The PAT was blocked, giving Vigor a 21-12 lead. With 2:42 to play, after getting the ball back on an onside kick, Vigor’s punt attempt was blocked and recovered by the rams at the Wolves’ 11. After a false start penalty to start the possession, Wood throw a perfect strike to Goodwill for a touchdown. The PAT made it 21-19. Faith attempted an onside kick but the ball bounced out of bounds. After a couple of first downs, Vigor simply ran out the clock.

“We came together and said we’ve lost a pretty good player and everybody’s going too have to play harder to replace him if we are going to have a chance to win the ball game, and that’s all you can ask for. They gave us a chance,” French said of his team’s play in the second half.

Vigor plays Williamson in a 4A, Region 1 game on Friday, Oct. 15, at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, while Faith Academy entertains Satsuma in a Class 5A, Region 1 matchup that same night.