There is only one team from the Lagniappe coverage area still in pursuit of an AHSAA football state championship following Friday night’s third-round playoff games. The Vigor Wolves in Class 4A have advanced to the semifinals this week at home — home being a relative term as the Wolves, with Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex not available to them by Mobile County Public School System mandate — at Blount High School against Jackson. Also being eliminated from the playoffs Friday night were Saraland in Class 6A and Faith Academy and UMS-Wright in Class 5A.
Seventeen teams from the Lagniappe coverage area started play in the postseason, with seven teams losing the first week and six more in the second round. Friday’s third-round play cut the remaining teams to one.
Here is a look at each of the AHSAA semifinal matchups for Friday, Nov. 26, with the exception of Class 7A, which has already played its semifinal games and now has the title game between Thompson and Central-Phenix City scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 1 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, where all the Super 7 state championship games will be played. There will also be the first-ever girls flag football state title game played on Dec. 1 between Smiths Station and Hewitt-Trussville:
Semifinal Pairings
Friday, Nov. 26
CLASS 1A
SOUTH
Sweet Water (12-0) at Brantley (12-0)
NORTH
Wadley (12-1) at Pickens County (11-2)
CLASS 2A
SOUTH
Highland Home (8-5) at Clarke County (11-2)
NORTH
Mars Hill Bible (10-3) at Cleveland (11-2)
CLASS 3A
SOUTH
Montgomery Academy (10-3) at Montgomery Catholic (13-0)
NORTH
Piedmont (11-2) at Saks (12-1)
CLASS 4A
SOUTH
Jackson (11-2) at Vigor (12-1), at Blount
NORTH
Oneonta (12-1) at Madison Academy (12-1)
CLASS 5A
SOUTH
Andalusia (9-4) at Pike Road (12-0)
NORTH
Fairview (12-1) at Pleasant Grove (12-1)
CLASS 6A
SOUTH
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (11-2) at Hueytown (12-1)
NORTH
Clay-Chalkville (13-0) at Mountain Brook (12-1)
Super 7 Championships
Protective Stadium, Birmingham
Wednesday Dec. 1
GIRLS’ FLAG FINALS
Hewitt-Trussville (10-0) vs. Smiths Station (10-2), 3 p.m.
CLASS 7A Championship (Boys)
Central-Phenix City (13-0) vs. Thompson (12-1), 7 p.m.
Thursday Dec. 2
Super 7 Championships
Class 3A State Championship, 11 a.m.
Class 1A State Championship, 3 p.m.
Class 5A State Championship, 7 p.m.
Friday Dec. 3
Super 7 Championships
Class 4A State Championship, 11 a.m.
Class 2A State Championship, 3 p.m.
Class 6A State Championship, 7 p.m.
